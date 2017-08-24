Make sure you soak up the August bank holiday weekend with a glass of something delicious in hand. See our selection of 10 Prosecco and rosé wines tasted by our experts and all under £15...
It’s hard to believe that August bank holiday 2017 is already upon us. And while you can do little about the weather, don’t spoil your weekend with a sub-standard wine.
Scroll down for our experts’ choice of great value rosé and Prosecco
‘With demand for Prosecco sky-high, it’s never been more important to be choosy, as quality can vary hugely,’ said Decanter’s tastings director, Christelle Guibert.
Don’t fall foul of a bad rosé deal either — learn what to look for in a good bottle of pink. Are you guilty of judging a rosé by it’s colour, for example? Avoid common misconceptions, and find out if a paler rosé really is better and if older rosé tastes as good.
August bank holiday 2017: Weekend wines under £15
La Vie en Rose, Côtes de Provence, Provence, France, 2015
This rosé is a beautiful salmon pink colour. Soft red fruit and spice flavours float on a bed of cream, cut through by a fine grapefruit pithiness. Very fresh and pleasant.
Freixenet, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy
Pale, apple green colour in the glass. Crunchy apple and a lick of sweetness to taste, plus a refreshing seam of...
Tesco, Valdobbiadene, Finest* Prosecco Superiore, Veneto
This Prosecco has fresh pear and green apple flavours, joined by a touch of lemon zest on the finish. Dry and fresh, this is classic Prosecco for those who love their bubbles.
Château de Berne, Côtes de Provence, Rosé, Provence, 2015
A classic pale, crisp, dry Provencal rosé. Clean and fresh - a good match for fresh seafood. Strikingly expensive looking bottle looks...
La Gioiosa, Prosecco, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore,
From its attractive white flower and peach aromas to its fine mousse and delicate touch of balanced sweetness, this is classic Prosecco at its...
Tesco, Sancerre, Finest Sancerre Rosé, Loire, France, 2015
Delicate red fruit aromas with a touch of spice. This is quite light in the mouth, with acidity complementing the hints of...
Sainsbury’s, Prosecco, Conegliano-Valdobbiadene Superiore,
This pale, frothy, floral fizz is one of the best inexpensive supermarket own-label Proseccos around. It is succulent, fresh and fruity on the...
Mirabeau, Provence, France, 2013
Very lifted strawberry aromatics which follow through on the palate. A New World style which has an Old World herbal twist to the finish.
Tanners, Prosecco Brut, Treviso, Italy
With the demand for Prosecco sky-high, it’s never been more important to be choosy, as quality can vary hugely...
Santa Julia, Plus Malbec Rosé, Mendoza, Argentina, 2016
This is a full bodied, in your face rosé from Mendoza-grown Malbec grown at various altitudes up to 1,000 metres. It has...
