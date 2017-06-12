Looking for good wine without breaking the bank? Here are our top picks among wines stocked by UK supermarket Asda, all reviewed by Decanter's expert tasting team.
There’s some serious value to be had in Asda’s ‘Extra Special’ own label range, but if you can push the budget a little higher it’s also worth checking out the branded wines.
Below are five Asda wines from the retailer’s summer 2017 range that stood out when tasted by our experts. The wines are available in stores and online from 12 June.
The best Asda wines to buy:
Ca'Mandato, Pinot Grigio, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy, 2016
If you ever need proof that you get what you pay for, this is it. For less than £2 more than Asda's Extra Special Pinot Grigio, you get...
Asda, Extra Special Bordeaux Blanc, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Often overlooked in favour of Sauvignon from the Loire or New Zealand, white Bordeaux is a bit of a hidden gem. This is really...
Asda, Valpolicella, Ripasso, Extra Special Valpolicella
Valpolicella Ripasso is one of those unique styles of wine, and it's always a treat to find one for this price! It has a smooth, full-bodied...
Asda, Lugana, Lombardy, Italy, 2016
Made from Turbiana (the local name for Verdicchio) grown on the southern side of Lake Garda, this wine is an immediate hit...
Noster Nobilis, Priorat, Mainland Spain, Spain, 2014
Violet-toned baked plums and prune, with sweet spice notes in the background. This is an intense yet smooth wine with plenty of...
