English & Welsh wines to try this summer

Decanter's tasting director, Christelle Guibert, picks out some top English wines - and one Welsh - to try this summer...

Best English wines
TAGS:

Best English wines – and one Welsh – to try this summer

Christelle Guibert hunted the tastings and found the best English wines on offer at the moment.

From the first single-vineyard sparkling from Nyetimber to an English Pinot Gris and a Welsh red wine, there’s something for all wine lovers to enjoy drinking this summer. See below…

Nearly 200 producers have joined the fledgling UK wine sector in the past five years, with a further 37 joining the club in 2015, according to a report by accountancy group UHY Hacker Young.

Castle Brook, Brut 2009

Castle Brook, Brut 2009

Two hectares of Champagne varietals were planted in 2004 by the Chinn family...

Points 91
Ridgeview, Bloomsbury 2013

Ridgeview, Bloomsbury 2013

Ridgeview's Chardonnay-dominant Bloomsbury cuvée shows sweet apple and lemon zest on the nose.

Points 90
Wyfold Vineyard 2011

Wyfold Vineyard 2011

Barbaba Laithwaite and Cherry Thompson crafted this boutique sparkling wine from vines planted 10 years ago.

Points 90