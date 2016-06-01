Decanter's tasting director, Christelle Guibert, picks out some top English wines - and one Welsh - to try this summer...
Best English wines – and one Welsh – to try this summer
Christelle Guibert hunted the tastings and found the best English wines on offer at the moment.
From the first single-vineyard sparkling from Nyetimber to an English Pinot Gris and a Welsh red wine, there’s something for all wine lovers to enjoy drinking this summer. See below…
Nearly 200 producers have joined the fledgling UK wine sector in the past five years, with a further 37 joining the club in 2015, according to a report by accountancy group UHY Hacker Young.
Coates & Seely, Bretagne NV
This is a collaboration of two lifelong friends...
Castle Brook, Brut 2009
Two hectares of Champagne varietals were planted in 2004 by the Chinn family...
Nyetimber, Tillington Single Vineyard 2010
Nyetimber, the pioneer of English Sparkling wines, is taking this category to another level...
Black Dog Hill, Classic Cuvée 2011
Made from the classic Champagne grape varieties for which Chardonnay is the main component in the blend.
Ridgeview, Bloomsbury 2013
Ridgeview's Chardonnay-dominant Bloomsbury cuvée shows sweet apple and lemon zest on the nose.
Wyfold Vineyard 2011
Barbaba Laithwaite and Cherry Thompson crafted this boutique sparkling wine from vines planted 10 years ago.
Bolney Wine Estate, Pinot Gris 2015
Established in 1972 with 3 acres of vines, today, Bolney Estate is made of 39 acres...
Chapel Down, Kit’s Coty Chardonnay 2013
Chapel Down is releasing a series of single vineyard over the next 12 months and this is the first release.
Ancre Hill, Triomphe 2014
With such a marginal weather, who would have thought Wales could produce wine?!