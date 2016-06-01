Decanter's tasting director, Christelle Guibert, picks out some top English wines - and one Welsh - to try this summer...

Best English wines – and one Welsh – to try this summer

Christelle Guibert hunted the tastings and found the best English wines on offer at the moment.

From the first single-vineyard sparkling from Nyetimber to an English Pinot Gris and a Welsh red wine, there’s something for all wine lovers to enjoy drinking this summer. See below…

Nearly 200 producers have joined the fledgling UK wine sector in the past five years, with a further 37 joining the club in 2015, according to a report by accountancy group UHY Hacker Young.