Decanter's tasting director, Christelle Guibert, picks out five wonderful wines to try this winter from the UK supermarket's range...
Sainsbury’s has vowed to cut down on wine multi-buy deals, and said it wants to focus on providing customers with single-bottle value across the range.
Christelle Guibert has picked out five wines from the Sainsbury’s shelves that are well worth trying this winter.
Five of the best Sainsbury’s wines to try this winter:
Taste the Difference, Godello, Bierzo 2015
Grown in the slate and clay soils of Bierzo, this wine is all about complexity and structure. A lovely aroma…
Taste the Difference, Barbaresco, Piedmont 2013
This may not be the most complex Barbaresco, but what do you expect when buying a sub-£10 bottle from a…
Taste the Difference, Chardonnay, Limoux 2015
Jean-Claude Mas is a winemaker who knows a thing or two about how to get the best out of vines…
Taste the Difference, Late Harvest Tokaji 2015
From the esteemed vineyards of Royal Tokaji, founded in 1990 by Hugh Johnson. Quince and marmalade aromas dusted with nutmeg…
Sainsbury’s, Taste the Difference, Crémant de Loire NV
If you are on a budget, Crémant offers some of the best sparkling wines. This is from one of the…
