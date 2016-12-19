Five of the best Sainsbury’s wines to try this winter

Decanter's tasting director, Christelle Guibert, picks out five wonderful wines to try this winter from the UK supermarket's range...

Five of the best Sainsburys wines to try this winter
Sainsbury’s has vowed to cut down on wine multi-buy deals, and said it wants to focus on providing customers with single-bottle value across the range.

Christelle Guibert has picked out five wines from the Sainsbury’s shelves that are well worth trying this winter.

Five of the best Sainsbury’s wines to try this winter:

