The Albariño variety produces refreshing, dry whites which are ideal for drinking during the summer and can provide a great alternative for any Pinot Grigio lovers at your party. Here are five great value recommendations you can pick up for under £20...

From its heartland of Galicia, and particularly Rías Baixas, on Spain’s north-western Atlantic coast, good value Albariño wines can now be found in locations as unexpected as Uruguay and New Zealand.

Ranging from light and minerally to fuller-bodied with intense stone fruit character, they all share a high level of acidity which makes them perfect wines to drink in the summer months.

Try one of the Albariños below with lighter dishes such as duck and mango salad or grilled sardines.

Five great value Albariño wines under £20

