The Albariño variety produces refreshing, dry whites which are ideal for drinking during the summer and can provide a great alternative for any Pinot Grigio lovers at your party. Here are five great value recommendations you can pick up for under £20...
From its heartland of Galicia, and particularly Rías Baixas, on Spain’s north-western Atlantic coast, good value Albariño wines can now be found in locations as unexpected as Uruguay and New Zealand.
Ranging from light and minerally to fuller-bodied with intense stone fruit character, they all share a high level of acidity which makes them perfect wines to drink in the summer months.
Try one of the Albariños below with lighter dishes such as duck and mango salad or grilled sardines.
Five great value Albariño wines under £20
Mar de Frades, Rías Baixas, Mainland Spain, Spain, 2015
Winemaker Paula Fandiño is a native Galician who has always worked in the region, and with white wines. She joined Mar de Frades (owned by...
Anselmo Mendes, Contacto Alvarinho, Vinho Verde, 2016
Super-fresh, steely and salty, this almost demands that you are sat on the seafront drinking this wine. Juicy green apple and lime...
Te Awa, Left Field Albariño, Gisborne, New Zealand, 2015
Left Field is a 'whimsical approach to exploration, creativity and imagination' – the offbeat side of the more serious Te Awa. Fruit for this wine...
Colinas de Uruguay, Albariño, Uruguay, 2016
Made in a state of the art sustainable winery that uses gravity fed systems, and favouring the use of wild yeasts to better reflect the...
Martín Códax, Rías Baixas, Mainland Spain, Spain, 2015
Delicate nose of suave peach and lemon. An elegant, subtle style with mineral flavours and a lively palate. Well-made if a touch simple...
Related content:
White wines for summer
Get these wines chilling...
Have you tried Txakoli wines?
Looking for an alternative to Vinho Verde or Picpoul de Pinet?
Premium New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc – panel tasting results
Is Marlborough still at the front of the pack? Read the Panel Tasting results to find out...
Five of the best Majestic wines under £20 to drink this year
Decanter's Christelle Guibert picks her top Majestic wines to drink this year...