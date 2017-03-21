Best value buys from Northern Rhône 2015

John Livingstone-Learmonth says the Rhône 2015 vintage is shaping up to be one for the ages. Many of these wines look fantastic value in the initial merchant offerings, so we've picked the ones to hunt down....

Best value buys Northern Rhône 2015

Below are the wines that John Livingstone-Learmonth scored during his Northern Rhône 2015 tastings that offer the best value. It’s a vintage that lives up to its tag as among the best in a generation, according to his vintage overview.

Scores in Hermitage and Côte-Rôtie were high but the real value can be found in some of the lesser known appellations.

