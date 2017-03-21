Best value buys from Northern Rhône 2015

John Livingstone-Learmonth says the Rhône 2015 vintage is shaping up to be one for the ages. Many of these wines look fantastic value in the initial merchant offerings, so we've picked the ones to hunt down....
Best value buys Northern Rhône 2015
Below are the wines that John Livingstone-Learmonth scored during his Northern Rhône 2015 tastings that offer the best value. It’s a vintage that lives up to its tag as among the best in a generation, according to his vintage overview.
Scores in Hermitage and Côte-Rôtie were high but the real value can be found in some of the lesser known appellations.
Dumien-Serrette, Cornas, Patou, Rhône, France, 2015
With primal grilled meat aromas, this is plump and full-blooded; it’s big on terroir and character. A freight-train Cornas.
Delas, Crozes-Hermitage, Domaine des Grands Chemins, 2015
Beef stock and ripe black fruits on a weighty bouquet. Sensuous palate with silken tannins – close to Hermitage quality.
Domaine Courbis, Cornas, Les Eygats, Rhône, France, 2015
Fulsome fruit in a wide, charged nose. Juicy richness and bounty in a striking wine, with character and very good length.
Domaine Bonserine, Côte-Rôtie, La Garde, Rhône, France, 2015
Rich, ripe yet also fresh nose, will impress. A muscular, blood-in-its-veins wine, a mineral thread from its terroir. Complex and compelling.
Stéphane Ogier, Côte-Rôtie, Belle Hélène, Rhône, 2015
Waves of dark fruit on a plentiful nose. The palate booms with classy red fruits...
Vincent Paris, Cornas, La Geynale, Rhône, France, 2015
Perfumed aroma with sultry ripeness. Palate-caressing content and inky depth in the fruit. Nourishing and high-grade.
Benjamin & David Duclaux, Côte-Rôtie, La Germine, 2015
Blackberry fruits and bloody notes – a promising nose. Sustained juice, inky depth, fresh and long. Much promise.