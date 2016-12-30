Find out which wines Decanter magazine has ranked as the most exciting of 2016, based on gems discovered by our experts during the year.

Here are the top 10 still wines from Decanter magazine’s ’75 stellar buys of 2016′, all with stockist information in the UK and US where possible.

We’ve also published five of the best sparkling wines and Champagne of 2016, as part of our best wines of 2016 series.

How we chose the wines

We asked our in-house tasting team, regular contributors and Decanter World Wine Awards Regional Chairs which five bottles, under £55, they enjoyed most over the past 12 months.

Our experts provided a brilliant selection that showed real diversity, both geographically and stylistically. While classic regions were represented, we also had wines from Cyprus, Canada, Israel and Japan, as well as a surprisingly high number of orange and amphora wines.

Over two very enjoyable days in October, I was joined by Sarah Jane Evans MW and Andy Howard MW to taste through the 195 nominations. As with all Decanter panel tastings, the wines were tasted blind; only the grape variety and vintage were disclosed.

This year, we wanted to pay particular attention to wines with ‘wow factor’. As Evans summed up: ‘We were looking for the most complete wines, the most individual, fascinating and the most genuinely enjoyable. They did not have to be classically perfect wines, just memorable.’

And memorable they certainly were, with more than 97% hitting our Highly Recommended mark – 90 points or more out of 100.

And as most of the wines are available at independent merchants rather than supermarkets, this offers Decanter readers a great opportunity to seek out new wine shops and build relationships with local wine retailers.

So if you are looking for exciting and delicious wines for New Year’s Eve or even early 2017, this would be a great place to start.

We hope that the wines below will become your favourites, too.

The wines below were not scored for this tasting. If a score appears, that is from the original tasting.

Reporting by Christelle Guibert and editing for Decanter.com by Chris Mercer.

Most exciting still wines of 2016: The top 10

From one to 10 in this order: