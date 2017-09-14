Booths wine to try: Decanter’s Supermarket of the Year 2017

Decanter's UK Supermarket of the Year 2017 has been crowned and the winner is Booths, a much-loved retailer in its northern England heartlands. Here, we recommend six of Booths wines to try...

Booths, a small supermarket chain operating in the north of the UK, was crowned Supermarket of the Year 2017 at the Decanter Retailer Awards ceremony held at the Connaught Hotel in London on 13 September.

Waitrose was the runner-up and you can find the Decanter tasting team’s favourite Waitrose wines here.

With 28 stores, Booths works mainly with small producers, and places an emphasis on introducing its customers to new styles, such as new-wave Spanish whites and low alcohol wines.

The supermarket runs weekend wine tastings in-store, supported by visiting winemakers.

Booths’ average bottle price of £7.17 is well above the UK 2017 average of £5.58, as reported by the Wine & Spirit Trade Association this week.

Here, Decanter tasting director Christelle Guibert recommends six Booths wines from a tasting held by the retailer earlier this summer.

Booths wine to try:

