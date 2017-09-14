Booths wine to try: Decanter’s Supermarket of the Year 2017

Decanter's UK Supermarket of the Year 2017 has been crowned and the winner is Booths, a much-loved retailer in its northern England heartlands. Here, we recommend six of Booths wines to try...
Booths, a small supermarket chain operating in the north of the UK, was crowned Supermarket of the Year 2017 at the Decanter Retailer Awards ceremony held at the Connaught Hotel in London on 13 September.
Waitrose was the runner-up and you can find the Decanter tasting team’s favourite Waitrose wines here.
With 28 stores, Booths works mainly with small producers, and places an emphasis on introducing its customers to new styles, such as new-wave Spanish whites and low alcohol wines.
View the full results of Decanter’s Retailer Awards 2017
The supermarket runs weekend wine tastings in-store, supported by visiting winemakers.
Booths’ average bottle price of £7.17 is well above the UK 2017 average of £5.58, as reported by the Wine & Spirit Trade Association this week.
Here, Decanter tasting director Christelle Guibert recommends six Booths wines from a tasting held by the retailer earlier this summer.
Booths wine to try:
Booths, English Sparkling Brut, England
Produced by Ridgeview Estate for Booths, this is an excellent example of what English sparkling is all about: fresh and zesty with...
Pazo Tizón, Ribeiro, Extramundi, Galicia, Spain, 2015
Another offering from the fashionable region of Galicia, Extramundi refers to the area's otherworldly nature. With the...
Bodega Colomé, Torrontés, Salta, Argentina, 2016
Founded in 1831 and bought by Donald Hess in 2001, this is not only Argentina's oldest winery but also the owner of some exceptional...
Booths, Finest Reserve Port, Douro, Portugal
You may wonder why a Port is featured here in September, but Port is just not for Christmas, especially when it is a lighter style such as...
Booths, Gran Norte, Rioja, Mainland Spain, Spain, 2011
Textbook Rioja with a sweet strawberry scent and vanilla and spice notes. Medium bodied and very smooth on the palate, it has a ripe and...
Alma de Blanco, Monterrei, Godello, Galicia, Spain, 2016
Located in Galicia on the Atlantic coast bordering Portugal, this is full of peachy flavours and a crisp apple aroma. The palate is refreshing...
