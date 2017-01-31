Six Bordeaux alternatives to try

Bordeaux is a cornerstone of the fine wine world and for many years has been a reference point for others around the world - with Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot so widely planted. Here are some alternatives if you like Bordeaux and are wondering what else can compete for your attention...

The structure and complexity of a top Bordeaux wine – whether Left Bank Cabernet Sauvignon or Right Bank Merlot – is still a vanguard of wine quality in the world, whatever your views on the release prices of some high-end growths.

But, the wine world has become more pluralistic in recent decades, symbolised in the early stages by a certain Judgement of Paris, of course.

Decanter’s Tasting team has picked out six impressive Bordeaux alternatives from around the world.

Some are led by Cabernet or Merlot, but others have a varietal twist for Bordeaux lovers looking for something a bit different within a similar stylistic bracket.

Coming soon

Six Bordeaux alternatives: