Six Bordeaux alternatives to try

Bordeaux is a cornerstone of the fine wine world and for many years has been a reference point for others around the world - with Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot so widely planted. Here are some alternatives if you like Bordeaux and are wondering what else can compete for your attention...
The structure and complexity of a top Bordeaux wine – whether Left Bank Cabernet Sauvignon or Right Bank Merlot – is still a vanguard of wine quality in the world, whatever your views on the release prices of some high-end growths.
But, the wine world has become more pluralistic in recent decades, symbolised in the early stages by a certain Judgement of Paris, of course.
Decanter’s Tasting team has picked out six impressive Bordeaux alternatives from around the world.
Some are led by Cabernet or Merlot, but others have a varietal twist for Bordeaux lovers looking for something a bit different within a similar stylistic bracket.
Six Bordeaux alternatives:
Opus One, Oakville, Napa Valley, California, USA 2012
The 2012 Opus is developing nicely in bottle, and some additional complexity has already emerged to complement its Rubenesque fruit...
Tenuta dell’Ornellaia, Le Volte, Tuscany 2014
From the Ornellaia stable comes this beautiful red of impeccable breeding. An annual production of around half a million bottles…
Vasse Felix, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River 2012
This Cabernet is blended with small amounts of Malbec, Petit Verdot and Merlot, giving it a lifted nose of dried…
Esk Valley, Gimblett Gravels Merlot & Cabernet Sauvignon & Malbec , Hawke’s Bay 2015
Gimblett Gravels is renowned for the quality of its Bordeaux blends. This example shows the typical freshness of the region,…
Bodegas Epifanio Rivera, Erial Tradicion Familia, Ribera del Duero 2013
The Erial Tradicion Familia uses 80 year old vines to perfection, producing a full and concentrated fruit profile...
Franco Mondo, Di Vino, Monferrato Rosso, Piedmont 2013
A blend of 70% Barbera and 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, some of which is dried using the appassimento technique to concentrate…