If you're having beef, hearty stew or strong cheese over the festive season, one of these California Cabs could fit the bill.
Californian Christmas Cabernet
Enjoy some Californian Cabernet this Christmas; these are wines that can stand up to the rich food, like red meat or a strong, hard cheese.
Like a top Barolo or Bordeaux, California Cabernet can be a blockbuster wine if drunk young.
When to drink wine is a dividing line among consumers and critics. There is perceived to be a trend for people to open their big-hitting wines earlier than perhaps a previous generation would have.
Yet, as Anne Krebiehl MW argues in the December issue of Decanter magazine, a little extra time in the cellar can reveal more elements of a wine’s character.
With a Christmas meal, it’s generally good go for a wine where the tannins have had some time to soften, so they don’t overpower your meal.
But, for those who want a bit more punch, we’ve also included some 2012 vintage California Cabs in this post, which have just entered their drinking windows as set out by our experts. Decanter’s William Kelley described 2012 California Cabernet as rich, ripe wines which are ‘laden with fruit’.
California’s 2008 vintage also produced concentrated wines, with a strong array of flavours and aromas.
Opus One, Oakville, Napa Valley, California, USA 2005
The 2005 Opus One reveals a nose of blackcurrants, mulberries, and brambly fruit, complemented by some dried fruit tones...
Long Meadow Ranch, EJ Church, Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, California, USA 2012
Long Meadow Ranch, EJ Church, Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve 2012 Super saturated opaque colour matched by a terrific cream and black…
Inglenook, Cask Cabernet, Rutherford, Napa 2008
Rich, toasty blackcurrant nose, with a marked presence of new oak. Opulent and voluptuous, suave and highly concentrated on the…
Scarecrow, Cabernet Sauvignon 2012
Named after the scarecow in the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz, Scarecrow comes from the historic J J Cohn
Ridge, Estate Cabernet Sauvignon, Santa Cruz Mountains 2008
There’s real intensity on the nose, which delivers spicy blackberry and vanilla aromas. Palate is suave, creamy with good underlying…
Joseph Phelps, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California 2010
See Decanter experts' rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Joseph Phelps, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California 2010.