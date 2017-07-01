Château Roc de Cambes : the junior Tertre Rôteboeuf

A recent tasting hosted by François Mitjavile and Corney & Barrow in London showcased 20 vintages of Château Roc de Cambes, from 1995 to 2015. Stephen Brook had the tough task of picking his top five...
François Mitjavile, the eccentric wizard who conjures extraordinary wines from Château Tertre Rôteboeuf in St-Emilion, was keen to expand his famous property in the late 1980s.
Unfortunately that wasn’t a feasible option in this costly part of Bordeaux, so he instead purchased a 14 hectare Merlot-dominated property in the less fashionable, and less expensive, Côtes de Bourg in 1988. Named Roc de Cambes, it had similar clay-limestone soils which intrigued Mitjavile, a south-facing exposure, and ample old vines.
The winemaking here echoes that at Tertre Rôteboeuf, with fermentation in cement tanks and long ageing in new barriques. The challenge here, he declared at a recent vertical tasting at Corney & Barrow, is to achieve full ripeness while retaining freshness and elegance. In this he succeeds admirably, and even the lesser vintages at Roc de Cambes can be outstanding.
Stephen’s top five Roc de Cambes:
Château Roc de Cambes, Côtes de Bourg, Bordeaux, 2010
A very deep red colour with a nose of rich black fruits and liquorice. It has an atypical savoury character, yet it's complex and vibrant. The palate is...
Château Roc de Cambes, Côtes de Bourg, Bordeaux, 2015
Same stable as Tertre-Rôteboeuf in St-Émilion. Forget that it's from Côtes de Bourg – this is a grand vin! Opulent and rich but with a...
Château Roc de Cambes, Côtes de Bourg, Bordeaux, 2009
A very deep red, with dense plum and cherry aromas, very oaky and forceful. It is sumptuous and very concentrated on the palate, although...
Château Roc de Cambes, Côtes de Bourg, Bordeaux, 2008
Very deep red in colour, with a still youthful stern, oaky nose of reticent blackberry and blackcurrant. Although the attack is supple...
Château Roc de Cambes, Côtes de Bourg, Bordeaux, 1999
A wet and difficult vintage for Bordeaux, but a triumph here. Deep red colour, but not especially evolved. It has a juicy cherry and...
