New twists on Australian wine classics

Decanter editorial and tasting team members recommend some of the latest takes on classic Australian varietal wines, plus a couple of examples of more unusual projects in well-known producer regions.

Australia still makes plenty of bold, oak-driven Chardonnay and super-ripe, jammy Shiraz, but it’s no secret that the country is becoming known for a greater breadth of regions and styles.

Cooler climate areas, such as Mornington Peninsula, Tasmania and Adelaide Hills, are becoming regular names on wine lists, for instance.

That doesn’t mean, though, that everything is entirely new.

Below, you’ll find some new twists on familiar varietals wines, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Semillon and Chardonnay.

Plus, there are a couple of more unusual wines from well-known producer regions, such as Roussanne from McLaren Vale and a white ‘field blend’ from Riverland, an area historically known for large-scale production or value wine but now also home to a growing number of small-batch labels.

All the reviews below are hot off the press from recent tastings, including last week’s ‘Australia Day’ annual tasting hosted by Wine Australia.

Some are so new that they aren’t even available yet, but keep your eyes peeled as you won’t want to miss out.

