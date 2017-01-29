Decanter's Tasting team recommend five alternatives to Châteauneuf-du-Pape...
Châteauneuf-du-Pape is arguably the most famous appellation of the southern Rhône valley. If you love its style but not the cost, read on as Decanter’s Tasting team recommend five muscular alternatives worth trying.
Rhône powerhouses Syrah and Grenache make up the majority of the wines below, as they do in almost all Châteauneuf-du-Pape – even though there are 18 varieties allowed.
But there are also some more unusual suggestions such as Braucol and Tempranillo.
Five alternatives to Châteauneuf-du-Pape:
Mullineux, Syrah, Swartland 2014
Another absolute belter from the brilliant winemaking duo of Chris and Andrea Mullineux...
Famille Perrin, Les Cornuds, Vinsobres, Rhône 2014
From the always reliable Rhône winemaking family behind Château de Beaucastel comes this lovely Vinsobres – an appellation 40km north…
Clos Rocailleux, Réserve Rouge, Gaillac 2012
Clos Rocailleux is a tiny winery in Andillac, where English husband and wife team Jack and Margaret Reckitt live surrounded…
Castelbarry, Les Murets, Montpeyroux 2014
Made by the local cooperative, this spicy, dark-fruited wine is rich and full bodied thanks to the blend of Syrah,…
Peter Lehmann, Layers Red, Barossa Valley 2014
By incorporating grape varieties that are fairly new to the Barossa Valley, and using good old Shiraz as a base,…