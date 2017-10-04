Decanter's tasting team has selected seven wines, the majority below £20, which represent the forward-looking philosophy of South African winemakers today...
South Africa is often described as straddling the line between old world and new world, producing wines that can be ripe and fruity as well as elegantly balanced.
Its mountain ranges and coastline are visually dramatic, but also deeply influence the wines being made.
To highlight the country’s spirit of innovation, Decanter’s tasting team has picked out seven wines from wineries at the cutting edge of South African winemaking – and the best part is that the majority are available for under £20 ($27).
Great value South African wines to try:
Crystallum, Hemel-en-Aarde, Clay Shales Chardonnay, 2014
Peter Allan Finlayson is as big as his father in stature and is certainly making as big a name for himself as a winemaker up and down...
Momento, Grenache, Swartland, South Africa, 2015
Marelise Niemann, formerly assistant winemaker at Beaumont Family Wines, is a star to watch in Bot River. Here, her minimal...
Boekenhoutskloof, Sémillon, Franschhoek, South Africa, 2015
This astonishing wine takes its grapes from three vineyards, planted in 1902 (the oldest in South Africa), 1936 and 1942. Additions of...
David & Nadia Sadie, Siebritskloof Pinotage, Swartland, 2015
Pinotage like you've never had it before! David & Nadia Sadie focus on organic, dry-farmed bush vines on different soils across Swartland...
Lemberg, Hárslevelü, Tulbagh, South Africa, 2015
This Hungarian variety was planted in 1983 and is now one of Lemberg's signature wines. Made in a natural, oxidative style, the wine...
Waterkloof, Circle of Life, Stellenbosch, South Africa, 2013
Waterkloof's vineyards are certified biodynamic, and they proudly follow old world sustainable practices such as producing their own...
Nederburg, The Beautiful Lady, Stellenbosch, 2016
Commemorating the wife of a previous owner of the Nederburg estate, this Gewurztraminer is made from a single block of vines, at an altitude of...
Originally created in 2015 and updated with new wines in October 2017.
