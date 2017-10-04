Decanter's tasting team has selected seven wines, the majority below £20, which represent the forward-looking philosophy of South African winemakers today...

South Africa is often described as straddling the line between old world and new world, producing wines that can be ripe and fruity as well as elegantly balanced.

Its mountain ranges and coastline are visually dramatic, but also deeply influence the wines being made.

To highlight the country’s spirit of innovation, Decanter’s tasting team has picked out seven wines from wineries at the cutting edge of South African winemaking – and the best part is that the majority are available for under £20 ($27).

Great value South African wines to try:

Originally created in 2015 and updated with new wines in October 2017.

Related content: