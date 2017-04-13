Great value wines for Easter

With the long weekend coming up, let Decanter help you pick some great value wines to enjoy....

Wines for Easter
If you’re open to spending a little bit more on wine this Easter, then see the selection below rated by our experts. All of these wines are under £30 each – or under $50 in the US – and scored at least 89 points.

These wines can be enjoyed across the bank holiday weekend or with your Easter lunch.

The wines below are available either in the UK (under £30) and US (under $50).

Wiston Estate, Rosé, Sussex, United Kingdom

A supremely elegant rosé with a subtle flavour of summer berries. Notes of freshly baked bread and spice overlay a core of tangy acidity in this superb wine from an increasingly noteworthy estate.

Points 94
Riva di Franciacorta, Franciacorta, Brut, Lombardy, Italy

Italophiles who wish to trade up from Prosecco, try this. Made in the same way as Champagne from the same varieties (90% Chardonnay, 10% Pinot Noir), it is aged on its lees for 20 months. Peach and apple with floral and lime hints on a weighty yet crisp, fresh palate.

Points 90
Pewsey Vale, Riesling, South Australia, Australia, 2014

This is a classic Eden Valley Riesling with floral, lemon and dried herb aromas. This wine is very much alive and not only is it refreshing, it shows great depth of flavour; very distinctive and sleek too. Drinking beautifully now but will keep rewarding for five to 10 years.

Points 90
Failla, Sonoma Coast, Chardonnay, California, USA, 2013

Aromas of lemon, honeysuckle, nutmeg and pastry cream are the prelude to abright, glossy palate impression, with good cut and concentration. This appellation wine is a great introduction to Sonoma Coast Chardonnay.

Points 91
Domaine Bassac, Côtes de Thongue, Lo Bartas Rosé, 2014

A dash of Tempranillo sneaks into this otherwise typical southern French blend. A bright fennel seed nose, juicy wild strawberry flavours and fresh pink grapefruit acidity make this a wonderfully appealing rosé. Winemaker François Delhon says it's always a sell out, so if you can't find this or the 2015…

Points 90
Ogier, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Réserve de Capouliers, 2014

A typical Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre southern Rhône blend, made by one of the top producers in the area. Defined, fresh red and black berry fruits, dried herbs and a hint of spicy pepper, further complimented by soft, round tannins and a long complex finish.

Points 91
Seghesio Winery, Sonoma Coast, Old Vines Zinfandel, 2012

One of California’s great-value wines, Old Vines captures Zin’s old-school, food-friendly balance while still delivering a rich dose of dense, dark fruits. An average vine age of 70 years ensures great concentration and balance. Blueberry and blackberry mingle in a palate flush with spice. A lush texture, with warm, ripe…

Points 90
La Rioja Alta, Rioja, Gran Reserva, 904, Rioja Alta, 2005

It’s rare to see mature wine at this price tag; it is even rarer at this quality. Rated as an exceptional vintage, this 2005 is showing beautiful development with notes of sweet red cherry followed by a sweet spice and leather bouquet. While it is a powerful wine, it is…

Points 90