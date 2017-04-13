With the long weekend coming up, let Decanter help you pick some great value wines to enjoy....

Great value wines for Easter

If you’re open to spending a little bit more on wine this Easter, then see the selection below rated by our experts. All of these wines are under £30 each – or under $50 in the US – and scored at least 89 points.

These wines can be enjoyed across the bank holiday weekend or with your Easter lunch.

The wines below are available either in the UK (under £30) and US (under $50).