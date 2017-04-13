With the long weekend coming up, let Decanter help you pick some great value wines to enjoy....
Great value wines for Easter
If you’re open to spending a little bit more on wine this Easter, then see the selection below rated by our experts. All of these wines are under £30 each – or under $50 in the US – and scored at least 89 points.
These wines can be enjoyed across the bank holiday weekend or with your Easter lunch.
The wines below are available either in the UK (under £30) and US (under $50).
Wiston Estate, Rosé, Sussex, United Kingdom
A supremely elegant rosé with a subtle flavour of summer berries. Notes of freshly baked bread and spice overlay a core of tangy acidity in this superb wine from an increasingly noteworthy estate.
Tesco, Valdobbiadene, Finest* Prosecco Superiore, Veneto
This Prosecco has fresh pear and green apple flavours, joined by a touch of lemon zest on the finish. Dry and fresh, this is classic Prosecco for those who love their bubbles.
Riva di Franciacorta, Franciacorta, Brut, Lombardy, Italy
Italophiles who wish to trade up from Prosecco, try this. Made in the same way as Champagne from the same varieties (90% Chardonnay, 10% Pinot Noir), it is aged on its lees for 20 months. Peach and apple with floral and lime hints on a weighty yet crisp, fresh palate.
Pewsey Vale, Riesling, South Australia, Australia, 2014
This is a classic Eden Valley Riesling with floral, lemon and dried herb aromas. This wine is very much alive and not only is it refreshing, it shows great depth of flavour; very distinctive and sleek too. Drinking beautifully now but will keep rewarding for five to 10 years.
Domaine William Fevre, Chablis, Valmur Grand Cru, 2014
Elegant nose of white flowers plus notes of ripe pear with a lively texture and mineral finish. Probably the grand cru that is the most pure of the William Fèvre range.
Airfield Estates, Yakima Valley, Sauvignon Blanc, 2015
Zesty and aromatic, with a clean acidity, floral lift and bright citrus fruit. Crisp and fresh.
Failla, Sonoma Coast, Chardonnay, California, USA, 2013
Aromas of lemon, honeysuckle, nutmeg and pastry cream are the prelude to abright, glossy palate impression, with good cut and concentration. This appellation wine is a great introduction to Sonoma Coast Chardonnay.
Domaine Bassac, Côtes de Thongue, Lo Bartas Rosé, 2014
A dash of Tempranillo sneaks into this otherwise typical southern French blend. A bright fennel seed nose, juicy wild strawberry flavours and fresh pink grapefruit acidity make this a wonderfully appealing rosé. Winemaker François Delhon says it's always a sell out, so if you can't find this or the 2015…
Soter Vineyards, Planet Oregon Pinot Noir, Oregon, USA, 2015
Made from sustainably grown fruit from several AVAs across Oregon, this Pinot has a delightful nose of black cherry and red...
Ogier, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Réserve de Capouliers, 2014
A typical Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre southern Rhône blend, made by one of the top producers in the area. Defined, fresh red and black berry fruits, dried herbs and a hint of spicy pepper, further complimented by soft, round tannins and a long complex finish.
Seghesio Winery, Sonoma Coast, Old Vines Zinfandel, 2012
One of California’s great-value wines, Old Vines captures Zin’s old-school, food-friendly balance while still delivering a rich dose of dense, dark fruits. An average vine age of 70 years ensures great concentration and balance. Blueberry and blackberry mingle in a palate flush with spice. A lush texture, with warm, ripe…
La Rioja Alta, Rioja, Gran Reserva, 904, Rioja Alta, 2005
It’s rare to see mature wine at this price tag; it is even rarer at this quality. Rated as an exceptional vintage, this 2005 is showing beautiful development with notes of sweet red cherry followed by a sweet spice and leather bouquet. While it is a powerful wine, it is…