Our view of the latest Dom Ruinart Champagne releases

Champagne house Ruinart has launched two new vintages, a Dom Ruinart 2006 and Dom Ruinart rosé 2004. Here's the details and also what our expert thought of the wines.

It’s the first release of Ruinart’s prestige cuvée Champagne since the launch of Dom Ruinart Blanc de Blancs 2004, in 2014.

There has not been a new Dom Ruinart rosé since the launch of the 2002 vintage in September 2013, the house said.

It said that Dom Ruinart 2006 has a suggested retail price of £140 per bottle, and the 2004 rosé £200.

Dom Ruinart 2006 is a 100% Chardonnay from Grand Cru vineyards, in keeping with tradition for the cuvée.

Ruinart has also lowered the dosage, or residual sugar, for both the 2006 and 2004 rosé to 4.4 g per litre. That is a record low in the case of the blanc de blancs wine. It was 5.5g in the previous release.

Ruinart said that this was done to bring freshness and acidity to the fore.

The 2006 vintage draws on a higher proportion of grapes from the northern slope of the Montagne de Reims than the 2004 wine – 69% versus 63% – and mostly Sillery and Puisieulx.

On the Côte des Blancs, vineyards represented are mainly in Chouilly, Le Mesnil and Avize.

The 2004 rosé is 81% Grand Cru Chardonnay and 19% Pinot Noir.

Ruinart is owned by Moët Hennessy, a division of luxury goods group LVMH.