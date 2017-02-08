Looking for some great value Sauvignon Blanc? Don't underestimate the Loire. Here, Decanter's tasting team picks out five excellent examples for well under £20...
Aromatic and zesty, the Sauvignon Blancs of the Loire Valley have set a high benchmark. The middle and eastern stretches of the valley are home to some of the most famous Sauvignon growing areas in the world, including Touraine, Pouilly-Fumé and Sancerre.
Here are five excellent examples for drinking now, all retailing in the UK for well under £20.
Loire Sauvignon Blanc under £20:
Majestic, Definition, Sancerre, Loire 2015
This own-label Sancerre represents great value. It has a bright nose of citrus and mineral, while the palate shows good…
Domaine Guyot, Les Loges, Pouilly-Fumé, Loire 2015
A fabulous Sauvignon crafted by a fifth-generation family domaine in the heart of the appellation. The nose opens up to…
Les Demoiselles, Sauvignon Blanc, Touraine, Loire 2015
This is an own-label created and blended by Lance Foyster MW and today it is in the careful hands of…
Asda, Sancerre, Loire 2015
Made by Loire legend Joseph Mellot, this supermarket Sancerre over-delivers for the price point...
Abbesse, Sauvignon Blanc, Val de Loire 2015
This Sancerre look-alike from Touraine will not disappoint, especially with a price tag of less than a tenner! Made exclusively…
