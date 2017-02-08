Loire Sauvignon Blanc under £20

Looking for some great value Sauvignon Blanc? Don't underestimate the Loire. Here, Decanter's tasting team picks out five excellent examples for well under £20...

Loire Sauvignon Blanc under £20
TAGS:

Aromatic and zesty, the Sauvignon Blancs of the Loire Valley have set a high benchmark. The middle and eastern stretches of the valley are home to some of the most famous Sauvignon growing areas in the world, including Touraine, Pouilly-Fumé and Sancerre.

Here are five excellent examples for drinking now, all retailing in the UK for well under £20.

See also: New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc to change your mind

Loire Sauvignon Blanc under £20:

Asda, Sancerre 2015

Asda, Sancerre, Loire 2015

Made by Loire legend Joseph Mellot, this supermarket Sancerre over-delivers for the price point...

Points 89
Loire Cabernet Franc

Top Loire Cabernet Franc wines

With Cabernet Franc, very diverse microclimates and terroirs lead to very different wines. Loire Cabernet Franc wines bear the stamp…