Decanter's Supermarket of the Year 2016 has just introduced some new wines to its range for the summer. Here are five that we recommend...
Marks & Spencer finished ahead of Aldi, Morrisons and Waitrose in the UK Supermarket of the Year category at the 2016 Decanter Retailer Awards.
Applauded for its all-round shopping experience, customer communication and outright quality, the supermarket proved to be a unanimous winner. A forward thinking and dynamic wine range and a commitment to fair sourcing practices also helped them to clinch the title.
Here are five wines new to their range for summer 2017 that come highly recommended by Decanter’s Christelle Guibert.
Five new Marks & Spencer wines to try:
Zorzal, Gualtallary, Eggo Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, 2015
Made by one of the most dynamic producers in the country, the Michelini brothers are the new generation making purer, lighter and...
Cooperative de Fleurie, Fleurie, Beaujolais, France, 2016
Made by the local cooperative for Marks & Spencer, this is exactly what you expect from Fleurie: light, fresh and juicy, and packed with...
Maison du Tastelune, Bourgogne Chardonnay, Burgundy, 2014
With grapes sourced from the Meursault area and the Côte Chalonnaise, this is an excellent value white Burgundy displaying...
Jordi Miró, Garnacha Blanca, Terra Alta, 2016
From a remote north-eastern region, not too far from Priorat, Terra Alta is relatively unknown but is definitely a place to watch as a...
The Lane Vineyard, Adelaide Hills, Craft 3 Chardonnay, 2016
Made by the acclaimed winemaker Michael Shreurs, former head winemaker at Henschke, this is an elegant style of Chardonnay with...
