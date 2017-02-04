One of the best things about Australia is the number of winemakers keen to experiment with new styles and lesser known grape varieties to produce something completely different. Decanter's tasting team recommends five to try...

Australia built its international reputation on big, fruit-led wines. Think Barossa Shiraz and oaky Chardonnay.

More recently, there has been an upsurge in the popularity of cooler-climate wines, such as Eden Valley Riesling, Mornington Peninsula Pinot Noir, or Chardonnay from Adelaide Hills.

Beyond this, and outside of the country’s benchmark wines, Australia is also a hotbed of experimentation. This has been going on for a while, but it’s only relatively recently that some of the results have found their way beyond Aussie shores.

If you can, get a flight to Adelaide and visit a few cellar doors. In the meantime, Decanter‘s tasting team has picked five wines to seek out – mostly available in the UK with a couple also on shop shelves in the US.

Experimental Australian wines:

Wines chosen by Decanter’s James Button