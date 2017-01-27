Lidl's new year wine range sees in 2017 with a forward-looking, money-saving list, and Decanter's tasting team have recommended five of the best...
Lidl’s new year collection focuses on 48 mostly Spanish and French wines.
Predicting one of the most likely wine trends of 2017, many of these feature lower alcohol levels than usual, as well as very modest prices. Most of this collection can be bought for below £6 per bottle.
The Lidl new year collection landed in stores from 26 January, and we have picked out our top five bargains for the trolley. As always, it is ‘while stocks last’ affair.
New Lidl wines to try:
Lidl, Côtes du Rhône, Rhône 2015
It is not so common to see white Côtes du Rhône as it is red, which is a shame. This…
Pierre Fontaine, Minervois, Languedoc-Roussillon 2015
This great value wine has lovely dark fruit flavours, chocolatey tannins and a velvety texture. Ripe but savoury, there are…
Cuvée Royale, Côtes de Gascogne 2015
A great wine for salads and fish. It has herby, citrus aromas that lead into flavours of melon, citrus, dried…
Los Molinos, Valdepeñas Gran Reserva, Castilla-La Mancha 2009
Gran Reservas are aged for longer, producing softer wines that trade fresh fruitiness for complexity. This has wood-textured tannins and…
Moncigale, Grenache Rosé, Provence 2015
This Grenache rosé from Provence is pale and soft with gentle, creamy red fruits and a dry finish...