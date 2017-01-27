Lidl's new year wine range sees in 2017 with a forward-looking, money-saving list, and Decanter's tasting team have recommended five of the best...

Lidl’s new year collection focuses on 48 mostly Spanish and French wines.

Predicting one of the most likely wine trends of 2017, many of these feature lower alcohol levels than usual, as well as very modest prices. Most of this collection can be bought for below £6 per bottle.

The Lidl new year collection landed in stores from 26 January, and we have picked out our top five bargains for the trolley. As always, it is ‘while stocks last’ affair.

New Lidl wines to try: