New Zealand wines to try: Beyond Sauvignon
Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir are still the bread and butter of the New Zealand wine industry, each variety making up some 70% of white and red plantings. And Chardonnay – the dominant grape between 1993 and 2003 – is also seeing a revival, comprising about 12%.
But there is much more to Kiwi wine than this popular trio, particularly aromatic whites such as Riesling and Pinot Gris – often made in delectable off-dry styles – as well as fledging plantings of ‘alternative’ varieties like Albariño and Grüner Veltliner.
And if you want to try the classics…
Beyond Pinot Noir there is less diversity in the reds, with Syrah undoubtedly leading the way, especially wines co-fermented with Viognier in homage to Côte-Rôtie.
But the Bordeaux grapes of Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Malbec still offer some interest, either as varietals or in a blend, as do unusual and exciting finds such as Stanley Estates’ Lagrein.
The following 10 wines were among highlights tasted at the New Zealand Annual Tasting in London in January.