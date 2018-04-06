Five quality Pinot Grigio wines under £30

Find one to try today....

Value Pinot Grigio / Gris: Under £30

‘Pinot Gris of this sort is a wonderful food wine with almost limitless matching possibilities,’ said Anderw Jefford, when he picked his top 35 Pinot Gris wines, from a selection chosen by Decanter experts around the world.

The following wines are some of the best-value offerings, all under £30 and most under £25.

See the full list of wines in the May 2018 issue of Decanter magazine, or by signing up to Decanter Premium.