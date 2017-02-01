Ten delicious Shiraz alternatives: Updated

Shiraz (also referred to as Syrah) is one of the world's great grapes. If you love it, here are 10 other wines you may like...

Shiraz (also referred to as Syrah) is one of the world’s great grapes, primarily responsible for some of the best wines of the northern and southern Rhône, as well as many juicy reds of the Languedoc.

Shiraz is also synonymous with bold reds of Australia’s Barossa Valley.

But there are many alternatives worth exploring, and so our tasting team have picked ten wines to try out…

Ten delicious Shiraz alternatives: