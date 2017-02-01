Ten delicious Shiraz alternatives: Updated

Shiraz (also referred to as Syrah) is one of the world's great grapes. If you love it, here are 10 other wines you may like...
Shiraz (also referred to as Syrah) is one of the world’s great grapes, primarily responsible for some of the best wines of the northern and southern Rhône, as well as many juicy reds of the Languedoc.
Shiraz is also synonymous with bold reds of Australia’s Barossa Valley.
But there are many alternatives worth exploring, and so our tasting team have picked ten wines to try out…
Ten delicious Shiraz alternatives:
Cantina Diomede, Canace, Nero di Troia, Puglia 2013
Left on the vine to partially dry, the grapes for this wine were not harvested until early November, giving it…
Viñalba, Malbec & Touriga Nacional Reserve, Mendoza 2014
A Gold medal winner at the 2016 Decanter World Wine Awards. The combination of Malbec and Touriga Nacional is a…
Castello Banfi, Belnero, Tuscany 2012
Made from Sangiovese (and a smattering of international varieties) grown on the hills of Montalcino, this is quintessential Tuscany...
Prats & Symington, Prazo de Roriz, Douro 2015
From the makers of Chryseia, this deep, dark wine can be immediately identified as a Douro red thanks to the…
Garage Wine Co, Cabernet Franc Lot #52, Maule Valley 2013
From a modest, small batch producer, this Cabernet Franc features an intense cassis and green leaf nose...
Garzon, Tannat, Maldonado 2014
With a consultant winemaker from Tuscany and a cool, Atlantic climate, this wine has a hint of the old world…
Emiliana, Novas Gran Reserva, Carmenere & Cabernet Sauvignon, Colchagua Valley 2014
For my money, Chilean Carmenere continues to get better and better; this wine is a great example. Lots of character…
Aster, Crianza, Ribera del Duero 2012
This red, made using 100% Tempranillo (known locally as Tinta del País), offers up black cherry fruit with some gentle…
Quinta Do Crasto, Crasto, Douro 2014
From a well-regarded winery that has been in the same family for over a century, this is a great value…
Château St Cosme, Little James Basket Press, Vin de France NV
This unique, non-vintage 100% Grenache from the Rhône utilises a solera system, and this year's bottling is 50% 2015 combined…
