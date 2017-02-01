Ten delicious Shiraz alternatives: Updated

Shiraz (also referred to as Syrah) is one of the world's great grapes. If you love it, here are 10 other wines you may like...

Ten delicious Shiraz alternatives
Shiraz (also referred to as Syrah) is one of the world’s great grapes, primarily responsible for some of the best wines of the northern and southern Rhône, as well as many juicy reds of the Languedoc.

Shiraz is also synonymous with bold reds of Australia’s Barossa Valley.

But there are many alternatives worth exploring, and so our tasting team have picked ten wines to try out…

Garzon, Tannat 2014

Garzon, Tannat, Maldonado 2014

With a consultant winemaker from Tuscany and a cool, Atlantic climate, this wine has a hint of the old world…

Points 89