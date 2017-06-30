A recent tasting of the Wine Society's new releases turned up a few gems. Here are our top six...
Decanter’s Tasting team recently tasted the latest additions to the Wine Society’s range.
Winner at Decanter’s Retailer Awards on multiple occasions, and runner up in the Online Retailer category in 2016, the Wine Society is a cooperative owned by its members. Their range is curated by nine buyers.
Six recommended Wine Society new releases:
Susana Balbo, Uco Valley, Altamira, Delphina Malbec, 2013
This is a serious Malbec from one of Argentina's star winemakers. There is a mulchy, cedary character adding depth to the violet, plum and...
Aloja Mare, Montsant, Mainland Spain, Spain, 2011
The region of Montsant, in north-east Spain, almost completely encircles Priorat and shares the same 'llicorella' soil type, composed of...
Txomin Etxaniz, Txakoli de Getaria, País Vasco, Spain, 2016
From 35 hectares of vineyards overlooking the Atlantic in Basque country, Txakoli is a regional speciality that sits in the same...
Domaine Cordier Père et Fils, Mâcon, Aux Bois d'Allier, 2015
Cordier always manages to produce wines that punch above their weight and this Mâcon, from the Bois d'Allier vineyard near...
Lemelson, Willamette Valley, Six Vineyards Pinot Noir, 2014
This Pinot has a deliciously tangy autumnal fruit aroma. Flavours of ripe cherry, chocolate and a hint of black pepper and vanilla fill out...
The Wine Society, Exhibition Hawke's Bay Red, 2014
Very 'old-worldy' nose of cedar and tobacco alongside a touch of garrigue, cassis and plum in the background. Relatively light, but juicy and...
Related content:
Five of the best Majestic wines under £20 to drink this year
Decanter's Christelle Guibert picks her top Majestic wines to drink this year...
Five of the best Sainsbury’s wines to try
Decanter's tastings team makes five recommendations...
The best Asda wines to buy
Top picks at good prices from our tasting team...
Five alternatives to Châteauneuf-du-Pape
Châteauneuf-du-Pape is arguably the most famous appellation of the southern Rhône valley. If you love its style but not the…