Top 20 wines of 2017 from Decanter Panel Tastings

Our unique and famous Panel Tastings; three world class wine experts in their field review a flight of wines on a theme. Each give their own individual scores, which are then averaged to give an overall mark. This mark is based on the theme chosen. In 2017 we've had panel tastings from little known Atlantic reds in Spain, to Cool Climate Australian Chardonnay, to vintage Champagne, all the way to the mighty 2012 Brunellos.

See the top Decanter Panel Tastings wines of 2017 below

This page is part of our ‘best wines of 2017‘ series

In 2017, the magazine panel tastings have given out a myriad of scores – some predictable and some not so.

To make it easy, the Decanter team has shifted through thousands of panel tasting wine reviews to bring you our top picks of 2017.

This is not necessarily the wine that came top in each class, but we took into account factors such as availability to buy, price and a score of above 90 points. For example, we had many Muscadets score extraordinarily well in a panel tasting earlier this year, but many cannot be bought in the USA and UK so we chose Pierre-Luc Bouchaud’s, Pont Caffino, Muscadet because it received high praise and can be bought at wine.com.

These wines are some of our experts’ top wines of 2017 and well worth seeking out to try.

Top wines of 2017: Decanter Panel Tastings