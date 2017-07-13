Best known for its Icewine, Canada is steadily gaining recognition for its dry wines too. Track down some of these Canadian wine recommendations, recently tasted by Decanter's tasting team.
Stockists are listed for North America and UK, where available
Those in-the-know will not have been surprised to see Canada performing so well at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017, spearheaded by a coveted Platinum Best in Show prize for Adamo Riesling 2016.
It was with this in mind that Decanter’s tasting team headed down to a wine showcase at the Canadian embassy in London. You can find our favourites below.
Finding some of the wines below may prove tricky to find if you live outside of Canada, but stockists in North America and UK have been included where possible.
This difficulty is partly down to the low production levels, but mostly because of the strict laws regulating Canadian wine sales which make it far more profitable for wineries to sell their wares at the cellar door – but this makes finding one of the gems below all the more rewarding.
Ten Canadian Wine recommendations:
Painted Rock, Okanagan Valley, Cabernet Franc, 2014
A Cabernet Franc with beautiful purple edging and a fragrant nose of dried herbs and plummy dark fruit. There are quite dense cassis...
Checkmate, Okanagan Valley, Attack Chardonnay, 2014
Describing itself as making 'New World Chardonnay and Merlot with Old World elegance', this winery is part of Anthony von Mandl's group of...
Stratus, Vinemount Ridge, Charles Baker Riesling, 2012
Banks is a Riesling lover, and this is his personal project, supported by the team at Stratus where he makes more Bordeaux-style wines...
Le Vieux Pin, Okanagan Valley, Equinoxe Syrah, 2013
When you see mention of Rhône luminaries such as Jamet, Chave and Clape as Le Vieux Pin's inspiration for this wine, produced from...
Foxtrot, Okanagan Valley, The Waltz Pinot Noir, 2014
This is the little brother to the Estate Pinot Noir, with fruit sourced from three vineyards (the waltz is a dance done in triple time, linking...
Seven Stones, Similkameen Valley, Meritage, 2011
George Hanson farms 8 hectares of vines in the beautiful Similkameen Valley, often overshadowed by neighbouring Okanagan. This is a blend of...
Cave Spring Cellars, Beamsville Bench, The Adam Steps
A gorgeous expression of Riesling from a 38 year old block of vines, situated near the limestone outcrops known as The Adam Steps which...
Okanagan Crush Pad, Okanagan Valley, Narrative Ancient
This sparkling wine is made in the méthode ancestral / pétillant naturel style, bottled during fermentation so that the carbon-dioxide...
Sperling Vineyards, Okanagan Valley, Brut Reserve Nature,
This is the winery where Ann Sperling (of Southbrook Vineyards in Ontario) grew up. It was first planted to table grapes in the 1930s, and is best known for...
Okanagan Crush Pad, Okanagan Valley, Haywire Secrest
From a 15ha vineyard at 487m altitude on alluvial soils, this Gamay sees 12 hours of skin contact before being pressed directly into...
