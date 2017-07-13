Best known for its Icewine, Canada is steadily gaining recognition for its dry wines too. Track down some of these Canadian wine recommendations, recently tasted by Decanter's tasting team.



Stockists are listed for North America and UK, where available

Those in-the-know will not have been surprised to see Canada performing so well at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017, spearheaded by a coveted Platinum Best in Show prize for Adamo Riesling 2016.

It was with this in mind that Decanter’s tasting team headed down to a wine showcase at the Canadian embassy in London. You can find our favourites below.

Finding some of the wines below may prove tricky to find if you live outside of Canada, but stockists in North America and UK have been included where possible.

This difficulty is partly down to the low production levels, but mostly because of the strict laws regulating Canadian wine sales which make it far more profitable for wineries to sell their wares at the cellar door – but this makes finding one of the gems below all the more rewarding.

Ten Canadian Wine recommendations:

