If you love the style of Chablis but want to branch out, try one of these great value picks...

Andy Howard MW picked his top 30 Chablis alternatives in the April 2018 issue of the Decanter, also available here for Decanter Premium members.

Of those, we’ve picked out some of the especially good value buys, from Northern Italy to the Loire to Santorini.

‘Many winemakers are keen to emulate the style of Chablis, with cool-climate Chardonnays being produced as far afield as the Adelaide Hills in Australia; Chile’s Casablanca Valley; Santa Barbara and Sonoma Coast in the US (to name but a few),’ writes Howard.

‘Other wines are made in a Chablis style despite being crafted from different grape varieties.’ The following wines are all rated above 90 points, and cost under £15 per bottle.

Top Chablis alternatives: Fresh whites under £15