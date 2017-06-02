At this year's Decanter World Wine Awards, supermarket wines proved they're not only excellent value but also worthy some of the highest accolades. Here are the Platinum medal winners you can find at the supermarket...
DWWA 2017: Top supermarket wines
From over 17,200 entries coming in from all over the world, the following supermarket wines fought off tough competition in their categories to win Platinum medals – the top award given out by Decanter judges.
This includes the much talked about Bacchus from Norfolk newcomer Winbirri Vineyards, pioneering UK still wine for only £13.49 (available in Waitrose). It stunned many by receiving the Platinum Best in Show award for the best value white wine made from a single -varietal.
The results show that the best wines are not always the hardest to get your hands on. Particularly Australian wines, with top awards going to Yalmuba’s Viognier from Eden Valley and Marks & Spencer’s Cabernet Sauvignon from Margaret River. Not to mention a Muscat from De Bortoli in New South Wales that was named the Best Value Sweet Fortified in the competition (Tesco £15).
Overall, Marks & Spencer takes the top spot for supermarket wines, accounting for half of the wines featured below. Its entries from Chile to New Zealand were awarded Platinum medals, while its Pisano Cisplatino Tannat from Uruguay won the highest accolade Platinum Best in Show for Best Value Red Single-Varietal.
Yalumba, Eden Valley, Viognier, South Australia, 2016
Platinum: Best Value Australian White Single-Varietal. Toast, butter, peach and nectarine and subtle highlights of rose water...
Marks & Spencer, Margaret River, Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015
Platinum: Best Value Australian Red Bordeaux Varietals. Complex nose of red fruits, violets and vegetal notes...
Winbirri, Bacchus, Norfolk, England, 2015
Platinum - Best in Show: Best Value White Single-Varietal. Complex, oily nose with spice, elderflower and citrus...
Marks & Spencer, Koha Merlot Cabernet Franc, 2015
Platinum: Best Value New Zealand Red Bordeaux Varietals. Engaging and intriguing bouquet...
Marks & Spencer, Pisano Cisplatino Tannat, Canelones, 2015
Platinum - Best in Show: Best Value Red Single-Varietal. Very expressive, fruit driven nose that brims with blueberries...
Viniberia, Palo Cortado, Cayetano del Pino y Cia, Jerez
Platinum: Best Mature Sherry Rich complex nose with characterful fruitcake aromas; pure palate of concentrated toasted pecans, burnt citrus peel, and spice. Touch of sweetness and a slight grip of walnut skins rounds out the palate. Lovely, long and complex finish.
Marks & Spencer, Miguel Torres Reserva Ancestral Old Vine
Platinum: Best Value Chilean Red Blend. Rich dark fruit on the nose. On the palate it's another beast...
Marks & Spencer, Barossa Valley, Marananga Dam Roussanne
Platinum: Best Australian White Blend. Creamy, citrusy, nutty nose, with delicious flavours...
De Bortoli, Show Liqueur Muscat, New South Wales, Australia
Platinum - Best in Show: Best Value Sweet Fortified. Black tea, celery, and toasted marshmallow aromatics...
Denbies, Noble Harvest, Surrey, England, 2015
Platinum: Best UK Sweet. Very powerful, nose and long full-flavoured palate. Lovely ripe...
