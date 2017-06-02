At this year's Decanter World Wine Awards, supermarket wines proved they're not only excellent value but also worthy some of the highest accolades. Here are the Platinum medal winners you can find at the supermarket...

DWWA 2017: Top supermarket wines

From over 17,200 entries coming in from all over the world, the following supermarket wines fought off tough competition in their categories to win Platinum medals – the top award given out by Decanter judges.

This includes the much talked about Bacchus from Norfolk newcomer Winbirri Vineyards, pioneering UK still wine for only £13.49 (available in Waitrose). It stunned many by receiving the Platinum Best in Show award for the best value white wine made from a single -varietal.

The results show that the best wines are not always the hardest to get your hands on. Particularly Australian wines, with top awards going to Yalmuba’s Viognier from Eden Valley and Marks & Spencer’s Cabernet Sauvignon from Margaret River. Not to mention a Muscat from De Bortoli in New South Wales that was named the Best Value Sweet Fortified in the competition (Tesco £15).

Overall, Marks & Spencer takes the top spot for supermarket wines, accounting for half of the wines featured below. Its entries from Chile to New Zealand were awarded Platinum medals, while its Pisano Cisplatino Tannat from Uruguay won the highest accolade Platinum Best in Show for Best Value Red Single-Varietal.

More highlights from the Decanter World Wine Awards:

