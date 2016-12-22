Decanter's tasting team select five great value Tesco wines for drinking this winter...
Tesco’s Finest range of wines now includes include niche gems such as English sparkling wine and Italian Pecorino, while still catering to more widespread tastes with classics such as Châteauneuf-du-Pape – all at relatively low prices.
The trick is picking which ones are worth the money.
Decanter attended the recent Tesco trade tasting and has picked out five wines that are worth buying this winter.
Five Tesco wines for winter:
Tesco, Finest English Sparkling, Kent NV
Tesco have employed Hush Heath to produce a lovely English sparkling wine for their Finest range, The Hush Heath estate…
Tesco, Finest Breede River Sauvignon Blanc, Stellenbosch 2016
The maritime climate in Stellenbosch allows some lovely expressions of Sauvignon to be produced...
Tesco, Finest Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône 2015
A Grenache-heavy blend showing dark fruit and assorted spices on the nose. The palate is full of cherry fruit followed…
Tesco, Finest Pecorino Terre di Chieti, Abruzzo 2015
Pecorino is a white grape that deserves to be more popular than it currently is. This particular wine, from the…
Tesco, Finest Carmenere, Colchagua Valley 2015
This typically Chilean wine features flavours of green bell pepper and blackberry, with loads of tingling, peppery spice...
