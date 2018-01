Value-seekers should explore the Pinot Noirs of the Côte Chalonnaise, says William Kelley...

Top value red Burgundy 2016 wines

The Côte Chalonnaise reds, from Mercurey, Givry and Rully, offer excellent value in 2016, a vintage that showcases vibrancy of fruit.

Below are William Kelley’s top 10 value red Burgundy 2016 picks.

All wines chosen before prices were released, based on historical context