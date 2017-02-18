How many of these unusual white grape varieties do you know?

Here's some wines to track down if you're feeling adventurous...
We are all familiar with the usual suspects such as Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio, but consider that there are thousands of different grape varieties and it soon becomes apparent that there is a whole world to explore outside of our comfort zone.
Here are five unusual white grape varieties worth tracking down.
If you are the type of person who loves to discover exciting new wines, this list is a great place to start.
Unusual white grape varieties to try:
Gasper, Malvazija, Goriška Brda 2014
This smart offering is a joint venture between the local co-op and the talented Gasper Carman...
Domaine Boeckel, Sylvaner, Zotzenberg Grand Cru, Alsace 2012
Now run by the fifth winemaking generation of the Boeckel family, this wine comes from a vineyard that produces superior…
Domaine François Carillon, Bourgogne Aligoté, Burgundy 2013
It's not just Chardonnay and Pinot Noir that can be grown in Burgundy. Lesser-known grape Aligoté produces simple still whites…
Clos Rocailleux, Far From The Eye, Gaillac 2015
The rare local variety Len de l'EI ('far from the eye' in the local dialect) is grown on limestone and…
Tesco, Finest 1531 Blanquette de Limoux, Languedoc-Roussillon 2014
Named due to the widely held belief that the first sparkling wine was produced in Limoux in 1531, at the…
