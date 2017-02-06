Sparkling rosé wines for Valentine’s day

If there's one day in the year when you open a bottle of pink fizz, it has to be Valentine's day. Decanter's Tasting team recommends bottles worth considering for that special someone...
Sparkling rosé is romantic for all the right reasons. It has bubbles; it’s pink; and it has soft, red fruit flavours.
Decanter’s Tasting team has picked out some great options for this Valentine’s day – mark Tuesday 14 February in your diary.
Sparkling rosé for Valentine’s day:
Wiston Estate, Rosé, England NV
Wiston Estate, Rosé, England NV Rating: 18.25/20pts A supremely elegant rosé with a subtle flavour of summer berries. Notes of…
Veuve Clicquot, Vintage Rosé, Champagne 2008
Veuve have re-introduced partial barrel maturation with the 2008 vintage; five percent of the wines were aged in French oak…
Ridgeview, Victoria Rosé 2010
See Decanter's expert rating, tasting notes and drinking window for Ridgeview, Victoria Rosé, Sussex 2010
Ruinart, Brut Rosé, Champagne NV
An aromatic, delicate style that is very appealing, with a nose of pure red fruits...
Exton Park, Pinot Meunier Rosé, Hampshire NV
A lovely example of a Champagne-style sparkling rosé, made solely from Pinot Meunier grown on the South Downs. There is…
De Venoge, Louis XV Rosé, Extra Brut, Champagne 2002
De Venoge, Louis XV Rosé, Extra Brut 2002 Decanter average score: 17.25/20pts Individual judges’ scores: Michael Edwards 17 Simon Field…
Asda, Extra Special Marques de Portola Rosé, Cava 2014
A blend of Grenache, Pinot Noir and the indigenous Catalan variety Trepat, this juicy rosé opens with a bright cherry…
Henri Delattre, Rosé, Champagne NV
This Champagne has delightful red fruit aromas, while on the palate there is a vibrant lemon sherbet mousse backed up…