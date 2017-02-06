Sparkling rosé wines for Valentine’s day

If there's one day in the year when you open a bottle of pink fizz, it has to be Valentine's day. Decanter's Tasting team recommends bottles worth considering for that special someone...

Sparkling rosé is romantic for all the right reasons. It has bubbles; it’s pink; and it has soft, red fruit flavours.

Decanter’s Tasting team has picked out some great options for this Valentine’s day – mark Tuesday 14 February in your diary.

Wiston Estate Rosé

Wiston Estate, Rosé, England NV Rating: 18.25/20pts A supremely elegant rosé with a subtle flavour of summer berries. Notes of…

Points 94

 