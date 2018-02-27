The Vinho Verde wine route makes for the perfect Portuguese road trip, stretching from Porto to the northern border with Spain. Here are the best places to stay en route…

Places to stay on the Vinho Verde wine route

Porto is usually the best place to start the Vinho Verde wine route – with this in mind the following hotels are in order of proximity to Porto.

Monverde Amarante

Elegant rooms are spread throughout the vineyards. There are also pools and a fine-dining restaurant with an impressive wine list. The programme of activities includes a ‘winemaker for a day’ option.How to book

Carmo’s Boutique Hotel Ponte de Lima

Small luxury hotel with 15 glamorous suites just five minutes’ drive from the centre of Ponte de Lima, offering food, wine and cultural events. Stylish glamping tents also available. How to book

Hotel Minho Vila Nova de Cerveira

A good base to explore Monção e Melgaço. This modern and intimate spa hotel features a wellness centre and two pools. The bar serves quality wines from the property’s vast cellar. How to book

Reguendo del Melgaço Melgaço

Comfortable, well-priced rooms in a carefully restored wine estate, just 1km from the Spanish border and near the therapeutic hot springs of Melgaço. Simple, rustic charm. How to book

André Ribeirinho is a food and wine entrepreneur who founded the online platform Adegga.com. This article first appeared in Decanter magazine’s March 2018 issue. Editing by Laura Seal.

