Best Amsterdam wine bars and restaurants

This picturesque city is the perfect getaway to discover trendy wine bars unique wine merchants and innovative eateries, says Simon Woolf... In partnership with American Express®.

Amsterdam wine bars and restaurants

One of Amsterdam’s more unique wine merchants, Evan Walker’s semisubterranean HQ is only identifiable by a kitsch ‘Open’ sign hanging on an unmarked residential door.

Inside you’ll find an Aladdin’s cave of treasure, from super high-end Bordeaux and Burgundy, to impossible-to-find old vintages and discoveries from every corner of France. www.lhexagone.nl

There’s always a varied by-the-glass selection here, and the full list covers Old and New World, plus there’s a small ‘red book’ with special vintages.

Service is friendly and the food (set menu only) punches well above its weight. www.restaurantbarrique.nl

Alessandro da Fies curates one of the city’s greatest wine lists, catering to a wide range of prices and tastes, but focused on smaller, artisan producers.

The food focuses on vegetables, and only wild fish and meat are used in the kitchen. www.bakrestaurant.nl/en

You’ll find more than a nod to the lighter Nordic style of fine dining at Choux.

Figo van Onna’s exciting wine list features only natural wines from Europe.

Wine pairings are eclectic and good value, and the service is full of passion. www.choux.nl

Amsterdam’s first ‘natural wine’ bar feels authentically Parisian, except that the service isn’t quite as rude!

A well-chosen and fast-changing selection of mainly French natural wines are all available by the glass, bottle or to take home, at very reasonable prices. www.glouglou.nl

Incongruously situated among the trendy clothing boutiques of De Negen Straatjes (The Nine Streets), this venerable wine importer/merchant couldn’t be more centrally located.

The eclectic selections from Italy, France, Spain and Germany are excellent.

You’ll be well looked after once they realise you’re not just a lost tourist looking for the nearest coffee shop. www.wijnwinkel.com

A neighbourhood wine café serving outstanding sausages and charcuterie.

The wine list is cleverly curated to provide for both adventurers and traditionalists alike, and focuses on France and the Old World.

Next door, Restaurant Marius has the same list with a superb table d’hote menu. www.deworst.nl

A French-style bistro where excellent, hearty food plays second fiddle to the wines.

All of the staff are sommeliers, and the mainly French list is always changing.

You can splurge on serious Burgundy, or have much more fun by asking hosts Margot or Job to pour you their latest discoveries by the glass. www.cafedeklepel.nl/?lang=en

Paulo De Almeida and Filipe Rodrigues both have ancestral links with Portugal, so it was natural for their shop to have the Netherlands’ best Portuguese wine selection.

Service is free of pretension whether you buy a bottle for €6.50 or €50; everyone is treated as a valued customer. www.thewinespot.nl

This yearling, run by Anne van Velthoven, (pictured top) occupies an atmospheric 100-year-old building that was once part of the gas works.

The wine list is particularly strong on the Loire, Jura and Rhône Valley, with a sprinkling of more international selections.

Excellent charcuterie and snacks are served. www.westerwijnfabriek.nl

Simon Woolf is an award-winning writer, columnist and natural wine specialist based in Amsterdam.

Promotion

If you’ve been inspired by our chosen destinations to visit in 2017, then plan your next adventure using Membership Rewards® points from American Express. With The Platinum Card®, you could take advantage of a new Cardmember welcome bonus of 30,000 Membership Rewards points when you spend £2,000 on your Card in your first three months of Cardmembership. With lots of destinations at your fingertips, the choice of where you go is up to you.*

Annual fee £450. Terms and Conditions apply. For more information and to apply for The Platinum Card click here