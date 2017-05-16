Food and wine entrepreneur, André Ribeirinho, picks his top 10 restaurants and wine bars in Lisbon... In partnership with American Express®. Originally published in 2016.

Lisbon restaurants and wine bars

Taberna da Rua das Flores

A small, tavern like restaurant serving delicious Portuguese petiscos (tapas) to share. Food is made with daily market ingredients by well-travelled chef André Magalhães (pictured below).

+351 213 479 418

Mercado da Ribeira

A food market turned food court with some of the best Portuguese chefs. There’s a wine shop, ice-cream and an adjoining fish market. Busy, with a great mix of locals and tourists. Unmissable.

Avenida 24 de Julho, 50

The first restaurant in Lisbon to be awarded two Michelin stars. Chef José Avillez presented a renovated Belcanto in 2012 after 50 years of operation. His modern take on traditional Portuguese cuisine is deservedly well regarded. The service is spotless and the wine list couldn’t be better.

www.joseavillez.pt

This is as much a wine bar (pictured top) as a local meeting place for those who love wine. Pedro Jorge (known as Pedrão) serves a unique selection of Portuguese wines, some by the glass, paired with petiscos.

www.garrafeiraalfaia.com

Henrique Sá Pessoa reopened his signature restaurant Alma recently and is back to serving Portuguese fine dining. Superb wine list, which includes many Portuguese wines presented by sommelier Rodolfo Tristão. Great location in the heart of the Chiado neighbourhood.

www.restaurantalma.com

This is a popular seafood destination in Lisbon. Feast on grilled tiger prawns, boiled percebes (gooseneck barnacles), lobster, crab and other shellfish. Portuguese-style clams are a must. There is a wine list, but beer is the norm here. You may have to queue, but it’s worth it.

www.cervejariaramiro.pt

A chic boutique hotel in the heart of the Alfama neighbourhood. An excellent roof terrace with an infinity pool and stunning views of Lisbon. The bar serves delicious petiscos and has a good wine list. An oasis in the centre of Lisbon.

www.memmoalfama.com

A stylish speakeasy-inspired cocktail bar in downtown Lisbon. Push the ‘Press for cocktails’ button at the door to gain entry. A porcelain red frog will show you you’re in the right place. Unique house cocktails and a mysterious secret room make it exciting.

www.redfrog.pt

Across the river Tagus is one of Lisbon’s hidden secrets, boasting the best view of the city. Enjoy it while eating grilled fish and sipping a glass of white. Arrive just before sunset for some great memories.

www.atirateaorio.pt

Petit Palais by Olivier

Chef-restaurateur Olivier da Costa has created a luxurious ambience in a magnificently renovated old palace. It’s a chic French bistro with a Portuguese wine cellar. Book early and make sure you do a tour of the palace for the full experience.

+351 308 801 375

