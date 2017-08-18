Simone Furlong shares her insider's guide to the vibrant food and wine scene in Perth and Fremantle....

Perth restaurants and wine bars

Fremantle is just a short trip from Perth; around 45 minutes by both car and train.

An inner-city hub, this stunning architectural restoration is home to a selection of incredible restaurants, bars, lounges and events, along with the Como The Treasury luxury hotel. www.statebuildings.com

Celebrate the vibrant flavours of southeast Asian street food amid the four levels of bars and restaurants in the beautifully converted former Newspaper House building, Print Hall. www.printhall.com.au

Laneway Bars

The Perth bar scene has undergone a renaissance. Make your way down one of the city laneways bordered by Wellington Street and St Georges Terrace, and Milligan and William Streets and take your pick.

Head to Market Street and discover a wonderfully vibrant store in the historic Princess Theatre building, full of colour and scents, and perfect for sourcing spices, grains, coffee beans, meats and cheeses. www.kakulassister.com.au

A local food and wine haven between Perth and Fremantle in the beachside suburb of Cottesloe. Always abuzz for breakfast, lunch and dinner and featuring an excellent wine list, including some great Western Australian wines. www.vanscafe.com.au

This bottle shop, bar and restaurant features great Western Australian, Australian and international wines, curated by the exceptionally knowledgeable, passionate and engaging wine master John Jens with wife Kate Lamont, serving a seasonal menu from the open kitchen. Dine among the bottles! www.lamonts.com.au/dining/cottesloe

Fremantle restaurants and wine bars

The hip, village-like atmosphere of George Street is captured in this East Fremantle local – a bottle shop, bar and restaurant featuring a great selection of Western Australian and international wines, along with innovative food. Perfect for a long Sunday lunch. www.younggeorge.com.au

Nestled alongside vibrant Fishing Boat Harbour, with the smell of the ocean and the sounds of the seagulls, Kailis Seafood Markets offers fresh seafood to purchase and cook at home or fish and chips to enjoy harbourside. www.kailis.com

Enjoy the relaxed local Fremantle vibe in this bar bolthole, with a great drinks list and a kitchen open all hours. Great also to catch some live music. www.strangecompany.com.au

Simone Furlong is joint CEO of Leeuwin Estate, in Margaret River. Edited for Decanter.com by Ellie Douglas.

This first appeared in the September 2017 issue of Decanter. Subscribe to Decanter here.

