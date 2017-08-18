Simone Furlong shares her insider's guide to the vibrant food and wine scene in Perth and Fremantle....
Perth restaurants and wine bars
Fremantle is just a short trip from Perth; around 45 minutes by both car and train.
The State Buildings
An inner-city hub, this stunning architectural restoration is home to a selection of incredible restaurants, bars, lounges and events, along with the Como The Treasury luxury hotel. www.statebuildings.com
The Apple Daily
Celebrate the vibrant flavours of southeast Asian street food amid the four levels of bars and restaurants in the beautifully converted former Newspaper House building, Print Hall. www.printhall.com.au
Laneway Bars
The Perth bar scene has undergone a renaissance. Make your way down one of the city laneways bordered by Wellington Street and St Georges Terrace, and Milligan and William Streets and take your pick.
Kakulas Sister
Head to Market Street and discover a wonderfully vibrant store in the historic Princess Theatre building, full of colour and scents, and perfect for sourcing spices, grains, coffee beans, meats and cheeses. www.kakulassister.com.au
Vans Cafe
A local food and wine haven between Perth and Fremantle in the beachside suburb of Cottesloe. Always abuzz for breakfast, lunch and dinner and featuring an excellent wine list, including some great Western Australian wines. www.vanscafe.com.au
Lamont’s Cottesloe
This bottle shop, bar and restaurant features great Western Australian, Australian and international wines, curated by the exceptionally knowledgeable, passionate and engaging wine master John Jens with wife Kate Lamont, serving a seasonal menu from the open kitchen. Dine among the bottles! www.lamonts.com.au/dining/cottesloe
Fremantle restaurants and wine bars
Young George
The hip, village-like atmosphere of George Street is captured in this East Fremantle local – a bottle shop, bar and restaurant featuring a great selection of Western Australian and international wines, along with innovative food. Perfect for a long Sunday lunch. www.younggeorge.com.au
Kailis Seafood Markets
Nestled alongside vibrant Fishing Boat Harbour, with the smell of the ocean and the sounds of the seagulls, Kailis Seafood Markets offers fresh seafood to purchase and cook at home or fish and chips to enjoy harbourside. www.kailis.com
Strange Company
Enjoy the relaxed local Fremantle vibe in this bar bolthole, with a great drinks list and a kitchen open all hours. Great also to catch some live music. www.strangecompany.com.au
Simone Furlong is joint CEO of Leeuwin Estate, in Margaret River. Edited for Decanter.com by Ellie Douglas.
This first appeared in the September 2017 issue of Decanter. Subscribe to Decanter here.
More travel guides:
Decanter travel guide: King Valley, Australia
FACT FILE Planted area 1,535ha Production (2012) 85,000hl Main grapes White: Prosecco (or Glera), Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Arneis, Riesling Red:…
Decanter travel guide: Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia
A visit to one of Australia’s most historic wine regions will reward both wine lovers and fun lovers alike, says…
Best Melbourne wine bars
Steve Webber, chief winemaker at De Bortoli Wines, picks the best wine bars to visit in Melbourne.
Central Otago travel guide for wine lovers
Wine in Lord of the Rings country...
Best Hong Kong restaurants for wine lovers
Where to dine in Hong Kong...