Mike Bennie picks his top places to eat and drink when visiting Australia's Hunter Valley...

Top Hunter Valley restaurants

The best spot for lunch in the Hunter Valley, set in a charming renovated cottage, with views from the verandah over undulating vineyard and farmland. Food is hearty and French-accented. www.bistromolines.com.au

An icon restaurant, part of The Convent hotel. There’s an emphasis on paddock-to-plate dining, and a stellar wine list offers plenty of choice for a charred rib-eye for two. www.circa1876.com.au

Extravagant views form the backdrop for one of the Hunter Valley’s best dining options (pictured top). The kitchen garden and orchard provide ingredients for the dishes served here, alongside organic and local produce. www.margan.com.au

Chef Troy Rhoades-Brown’s creative, uncluttered dishes have raised this venue to the peaks of Australian regional dining. The restaurant is at Hungerford Hill winery, but the detailed wine list spans the globe. Be sure to book ahead. www.musedining.com.au

Now a permanent fixture, open only on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The fun menu is ‘Latin street food’-oriented and Harkham produces lovely natural wines. www.harkhamwine.com.au

A local beer at The Goldfish – which happens to be conveniently across the road from Brokenwood – is the right way to finish a day touring. www.thegoldfish.com.au

Have a coffee from Enzo’s café, a favourite of the local winemaking community. www.enzohuntervalley.com.au

Originally published in the January 2018 issue of Decanter. Edited for Decanter.com by Ellie Douglas.

Mike Bennie is a wine writer, editor-at-large of Australian reviews site www.winefront.com.au, and co-founder of Sydney’s Rootstock festival.