Top Cephalonia restaurants for wine lovers

Where to eat and drink on the glorious Greek island of Cephalonia, also known as Kefalonia, and picked by Yiannis Karakasis MW...

This seafood restaurant in Argostoli is an unmissable experience thanks to its unique waterfront location. You eat on a deck over the sea but book a table to be on the safe side. The pasta al vongole here is a must and also ask for the sea urchin vodka shots. www.facebook.com/kyaniaktikefalonia

Located in Kaligata, a few minutes’ drive from Argostoli. A modern take on traditional Cephalonian cuisine: sublime food, a decent wine list and fine service. avithospreview.gr

Lord Falcon

In Fiscardo, behind Theodora’s Café Bar, Lord Falcon is an unexpected find, offering deliciously spicy Thai food. +30 693 892 4858

Argostoli’s smart downtown wine bar offers a selection of interesting regional wines and delicious food. They have an an extensive selection of Greek wines made from indigenous varieties. www.facebook.com/oenops

Taverna Foki

Enjoy a traditional meze-style lunch at beach-fronted Taverna Foki (+30 697 819 7524).

Yiannis Karakasis MW is a specialist in Greek wines. He publishes www.karakasis.mw.

This first appeared as part of a travel guide in the June 2018 issue of Decanter.