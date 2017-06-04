Many wineries in Corsica welcome visitors to taste and buy the wines. Stephen Brook picks out some of the best...

Corsica wineries: Where to taste

Calvi Pierre Acquaviva’s winery is easy to find, and his tasting room is stuffed with changing exhibitions of modern paintings and sculptures. Try Iniziu, a pure, old-vine Niellucciu, aged in concrete eggs. All wines are poured from an Enomatic machine to ensure they are fresh. www.domaine-alzipratu.com

Suzzoni’s modern winery could double as an aircraft hangar, so there is ample space for art exhibitions, while festivals and other events are held in the grounds. Rich, full-bodied reds. Try the limpid, pure Vermentino. www.closculombu.fr

Vecchio Visits to this slightly chaotic but very hospitable winery can be hit or miss, but the wines are real Corsican classics and the vineyards of exceptional beauty. Try the red and white Oriu wines – a long-lived Niellucciu-Sciaccarellu blend and an imposing, mineral white from Vermentino. www.domaine-de-torraccia.com

Clos Canarelli, Tarrabucetta, AC Figari

An appointment is essential here, but these are among the finest wines of southern Corsica. Try the Amphora, a succulent ‘natural wine’ from five varieties. But everything here is of interest.

+33 4 95 71 07 55

