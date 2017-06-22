Andy Howard picks where to stay, eat and visit....

Toulouse wine tour: Gaillac travel guide

Gaillac: Where to stay

Château de Salettes, Cahuzac-sur-Vère

Located in the heart of the vineyards, this luxurious hotel dates back to the 13th century. Beautifully restored, it has a lovely pool and one of the region’s top restaurants. www.chateaudesalettes.com

Hôtel des Consuls, Castelnau-de-Montmiral

Located right in the central square of this historic 14th-century village. Here you have commanding views and a great central location for wine visits, cycling and walks. www.hoteldesconsuls.com

La Verrerie, Gaillac

A 10-minute walk from the centre of Gaillac. Pleasant shaded gardens, spa and swimming pool, and the restaurant is popular with locals. www.hotel-tarn-la-verrerie.com

Gaillac: Where to eat

Alchimy, Albi

This very smart restaurant is located in an atmospheric Art Deco building in central Albi. The main restaurant room is stunning, with food matching the setting. www.alchimyalbi.fr

Bruno Besson, La Taverne, Castelnau-de-Levis

Completely refurbished a couple of years ago, this was always a good address for typical Tarn fare, but the food is now much more stylish, combining elegance with tradition. Good selection of menus. www.tavernebesson.com

La Maison Gourmande, Marssac-sur-Tarn

Combines a top-class delicatessen with the option to enjoy the products in an intimate setting. In summer months, enjoy a great value lunch in the lovely walled garden. www.lamaisongourmande.over-blog.com

Vigne en Foule, Gaillac

This classy establishment prides itself on modern bistro/brasseriestyle dishes, with an intriguing selection of wines (also available to take away). www.vigneenfoule.fr

Gaillac: Things to do

Cathedral of Ste-Cécile, Albi

The world’s largest brick-built cathedral, this imposing building dominates the Albi skyline. Construction commenced in the 13th century. www.albi-tourisme.fr

Cordes-sur-Ciel

A picture-postcard spot, with the medieval town located high on a vertiginous hill. A popular tourist destination, so avoid weekends and the high summer if possible. Many galleries, craft shops and eateries await. www.cordessurciel.eu

Maison des Vins, Gaillac

Houses the appellation offices, a tourist centre and an interesting museum showing the history of wine production in the region, also wine tasting and the opportunity to purchase bottles at domaine prices. www.vins-gaillac.com

Toulouse-Lautrec museum, Albi

Located in the Palais de la Berbie, this museum houses a unique collection of the early works of Toulouse-Lautrec, along with a recently opened museum of contemporary art. www.albi-tourisme.fr

