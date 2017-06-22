Andy Howard picks where to stay, eat and visit....
Toulouse wine tour: Gaillac travel guide
Gaillac: Where to stay
Château de Salettes, Cahuzac-sur-Vère
Located in the heart of the vineyards, this luxurious hotel dates back to the 13th century. Beautifully restored, it has a lovely pool and one of the region’s top restaurants. www.chateaudesalettes.com
Hôtel des Consuls, Castelnau-de-Montmiral
Located right in the central square of this historic 14th-century village. Here you have commanding views and a great central location for wine visits, cycling and walks. www.hoteldesconsuls.com
A 10-minute walk from the centre of Gaillac. Pleasant shaded gardens, spa and swimming pool, and the restaurant is popular with locals. www.hotel-tarn-la-verrerie.com
Gaillac: Where to eat
This very smart restaurant is located in an atmospheric Art Deco building in central Albi. The main restaurant room is stunning, with food matching the setting. www.alchimyalbi.fr
Bruno Besson, La Taverne, Castelnau-de-Levis
Completely refurbished a couple of years ago, this was always a good address for typical Tarn fare, but the food is now much more stylish, combining elegance with tradition. Good selection of menus. www.tavernebesson.com
La Maison Gourmande, Marssac-sur-Tarn
Combines a top-class delicatessen with the option to enjoy the products in an intimate setting. In summer months, enjoy a great value lunch in the lovely walled garden. www.lamaisongourmande.over-blog.com
This classy establishment prides itself on modern bistro/brasseriestyle dishes, with an intriguing selection of wines (also available to take away). www.vigneenfoule.fr
Gaillac: Things to do
The world’s largest brick-built cathedral, this imposing building dominates the Albi skyline. Construction commenced in the 13th century. www.albi-tourisme.fr
A picture-postcard spot, with the medieval town located high on a vertiginous hill. A popular tourist destination, so avoid weekends and the high summer if possible. Many galleries, craft shops and eateries await. www.cordessurciel.eu
Houses the appellation offices, a tourist centre and an interesting museum showing the history of wine production in the region, also wine tasting and the opportunity to purchase bottles at domaine prices. www.vins-gaillac.com
Located in the Palais de la Berbie, this museum houses a unique collection of the early works of Toulouse-Lautrec, along with a recently opened museum of contemporary art. www.albi-tourisme.fr
