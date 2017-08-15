From tuition and tastings in Puglia to epicurean treats in Montalcino - here are some of the best Italian wine holidays to give you inspiration for your next trip.



1. Italy wine holidays: Gastronomy on the Amalfi Coast

Stay in five-star Hotel Santa Caterina, with its far-reaching views along the Amalfi coast, a luxurious beach club and two restaurants, for a four-day ‘Luxury Amalfi Coast Wine Experience’.

The wine here is fascinating, made from rare, centuries-old grape varieties first cultivated by the ancient Greeks and Romans, and served alongside mouthwatering seasonal food. The trip includes a private cruise to Capri and a visit to an organic vineyard. Try Greco di Tufo DOCG or Falanghina white wines with local seafood.

From: £2,885 per person, including flights, departures between April and October

Contact: SmoothRed (020 8877 4940; smoothred.co.uk)

2. Italy wine holidays: Barolo and Barbaresco in Piemonte



Head to this rural corner of north-west Italy to discover the region’s great wines on a five-day ‘Wine tour of Piemonte’.

Staying at the four-star Relais Villa d’Amelia near Alba, there are daily excursions to local vineyards for private tastings plus the chance to try local specialities including pastas, cheeses, chocolate truffles and snails.

From: £2,630 per person, including flights, departing on October 4, 2017, and May 14 and October 3, 2018

Contact: Expressions (01392 441245; expressionsholidays.co.uk)

3. Italy wine holidays: Winery and spa in Lombardy

Combine gastronomy and spa treatments at the exclusive five-star L’Albereta resort in the vineyards of Franciacorta, near the shores of Lake Iseo in northern Italy.

As well as its prestigious spa, the hotel neighbours the Bellavista winery. The producers of Franciacorta commonly make their sparkling wines in the same way as those of Champagne in France and the area is emerging as one of Italy’s premier sparkling wine regions.

From: €260 per room, per night based on two sharing

Contact: L’Albereta (00 39 030 776 0550; albereta.it)

4. Italy wine holidays: Top tipples in Tuscany

Join an all-inclusive, six-day ‘Ultimate Tuscany’ tour of one of Italy’s most gastronomic regions, in the company of Jane Hunt, expert lecturer and Master of Wine.

The high-class itinerary includes a chance to try Sassicaia from Tenuta San Guido, one of Italy’s greatest red wines, and the elegant Volpaia wines of Chianti, with visits to Montalcino and Siena.

From: £3,450 per person, including flights, departing on October 23

Contact: Arblaster & Clarke (01730 263111; arblasterandclarke.com)

5. Italy wine holidays: Tasting lessons in Puglia

Enrol on a five-day wine course at the five-star Borgo Egnazia hotel’s wine academy which is supervised by Giuseppe Cupertino, head of the Italian Sommelier Foundation.

Through wine tasting and food pairings, the course provides a technical understanding of various types of wine, vines and vinification methods. The hotel’s two restaurants focus on top local cuisine under the supervision of Michelin-starred chef and consultant, Andrea Ribaldone.

From: €240 per night on a B&B basis, for two people sharing a Corte Bella room

Contact: Borgo Egnazia (00 39 080 225 5850; borgoegnazia.com)

6. Italy wine holidays: Prosecco in the Veneto

Discover the best vineyards on a private, three-day ‘Hidden Gem Villa Abbazia’ tour, staying in the Villa Abbazia, a five-star hotel with 18 rooms decorated in elegant Venetian style.

Tour highlights include a chauffeured visit to a premium winery in the Valobbiadene area, a tasting in Vidor and a six-course dinner, with four glasses of paired wine, served in the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant.

From: £480 per person, excluding flights, departures between March and December

Contact: Grape Escapes (01920 46 86 66; grapeescapes.net)

7. Italy wine holidays: Epicurean treats in Montalcino

Book a stay at the luxurious, five-star Castiglion del Bosco, an 800-year-old estate within 5,000 acres of woodland and vineyards in Tuscany’s UNESCO-listed Val d’Orcia.

Serving wine and grappa produced from its onsite Brunello di Montalcino winery, the hotel offers two restaurants (one serving traditional Tuscan cuisine), an organic vegetable garden and a cooking school, plus a pampering spa and private golf club.

From: £684 per night, for two people sharing a deluxe room

Contact: Rosewood (00 39 0577 1913001; rosewoodhotels.com)

8. Italy wine holidays: Trails in northern Italy

Combine culture and fine wines on a 15-day, self-guided ‘Wine Trail’ starting in Piedmont’s capital, Turin, with its Martini & Rossi wine history museum.

Taking in Bardolino, Merano, Verona, Bologna and Florence, the itinerary includes visits to a variety of vineyards and wine cellars for a chance to meet local vintners, learn about Italian wine production, and explore the different wines of the region.

From: £1,419 per person, including flights

Contact: Citalia (01293 832241; citalia.com)

