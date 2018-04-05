The region is a food lover's paradise, so Michaela Morris picks her top restaurants around Jesi to try....

Top Jesi restaurants

How to get there: The town of Jesi is 15km from the Marche airport (Ancona Falconara) and a half hour drive from the city of Ancona.

Le Marche’s sea to mountain terrain offers a wealth of produce, making it a food lover’s paradise. From brodetto (fish stew) to porchetta, white truffles to olive ascolane (stuffed, breaded and fried olives), every corner boasts a specialty.

Mauro Uliassi boasts two Michelin stars at this elegant beachside venue. The cuisine is a meeting of sea and game meat with artfully presented, flavourful dishes.

Errico Recanati’s one-star Michelin restaurant offers traditional Marchigiano fare. Though outside the Castelli di Jesi area, it is worth a detour.

This country house in Matelica offers specialties of Le Marche’s hills, but it’s the imaginative gourmet pizza and artisanal beer that steal the show.

An affordable, sincere and cosy trattoria that serves and sells genuine local products. Open for lunch and dinner, it’s where the locals eat.

This is the spot for Portonovo’s celebrated wild mussels or simply prepared fish right on the beach.

Visit Foyer Verdicchio di Matelica to sample wine, cheese and salumi from regional producers. Make sure you peek in at the G Piermarini theatre, designed by the architect responsible for Milan’s La Scala.

Bar Ristoro Il Murales

Visit Bar Ristoro Il Murales in Braccano, where a display of scarecrows lines the street. Tel: +39 0737 685200.

When to visit

The town of Jesi makes a convenient base for visiting Castelli di Jesi and Matelica, as well as the coast.

Inland destinations remain uncrowded throughout the summer and by September the beaches are peacefull and the water is still warm enough for swimming. Serious gourmands should consider visiting for the white truffle festival of Acqualagna, which starts in late October.