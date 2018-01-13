Helen Farrell picks the must-visit restaurants to try when visiting Bolgheri...

Top restaurants in Bolgheri to visit

Open all day, every day, this is the nearest that most visitors to Bolgheri get to the legendary Sassicaia. Just off the famous cypress-lined avenue, it boasts prestigious wines and top dishes. www.enotecasanguido.com

Bolgheri Green

Opened last year, this plank-striped sustainable hut sits on a lawn along the Via Bolgherese near the Caccia al Piano 1868 winery. Live music, happy hour and organic produce. Tel: +39 348 891 3766

An institution in Bolgheri town centre (try the wild boar pappardelle pasta). Well-priced local wines and simple home-cooking. www.enotecatognoni.it

Natural wines and seriously good food in this Bibbona outpost, whose centrepiece is an old grindstone. www.facebook.com/iocucinobibbona

Book well in advance for this fish restaurant by the sea. Unusual pairings and sheer simplicity in the three tasting menus. Extensive wine list. www.lapinetadizazzeri.it

Energetic Emanuele Vallini cooks up inventive mare e monti dishes. Try the namesake carabaccia , a Tuscan onion soup, or the catch of the day. www.lacarabaccia.it

Stone-clad walls and wooden-beamed ceilings greet travellers to Trattoria del Papero, in Riparbella (pictured top). Expect traditional country cooking, made to generations-old recipes. The wine list features local names such as La Regola and Tenuta di Canneto (try the white Sangiovese), plus Bolgheri stalwarts like Guado al Tasso’s Il Bruciato and Le Macchiole’s Paleo.

Originally published in the Italy supplement with Decanter magazine’s February 2018 issue. Edited for by Eleanor Douglas.