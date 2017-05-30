The best places to stay, eat and shop...
Walla Walla hotels
Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center
A historic landmark in the heart of downtown, this hotel joins classic styling with contemporary reassurances.
Recognised for its comfortable accommodation, it also hosts a celebrated farm-to-table restaurant, The Marc, for which it’s worth making reservations. www.marcuswhitmanhotel.com
Green Gables Inn
Situated on one of the region’s original homesteads, the Green Gables Inn offers the option for a luxury room in the main house or, for a little more privacy, book the carriage house.
Consider reserving one of the prix fixe, seasonal dinners with wine pairings. www.greengablesinn.com
Fat Duck Inn
Tucked into a historic neighbourhood, the Fat Duck Inn sits on a tree-lined street that is perfect for a comfortable stroll. On weekends, the dining room hosts winemaker dinners you can reserve for in advance. Be sure to enjoy the breakfast included with your room. www.fatduckinn.com
Courtyard by Marriott
Within walking distance of downtown, this offers smart, contemporary lodging for travellers who want an easy but comfortable option located in Walla Walla wine country. The hotel facilities include an on-site pool and workout room. www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/alwcy-courtyard-walla-walla
Walla Walla restaurants
Whitehouse Crawford
One of Walla Walla’s original finedining experiences, the Whitehouse Crawford is known for its wine list and prix fixe menu. For more flexibility you can also select from the nightly courses menu. www.whitehousecrawford.com
Brasserie Four
Brasserie Four has long served as a winemaker favourite in the heart of Walla Walla wine country. With a French-inspired menu of Washington ingredients, the food is ideal to experiment with wine pairings. www.brasseriefour.com
Passatempo Taverna
This downtown eatery focuses on Washington’s best local ingredients to deliver an Italian-inspired seasonal menu, as well as cocktails that change daily based on that day’s best local produce. www.passatempowallawalla.com
Olive Marketplace & Café
For casual dining focused on elevated sandwiches, soups, pastas or pizza throughout the day, walk to Olive’s on Main St. It also offers a good selection of local wines to go with your meal. www.olivemarketplaceandcafe.com
Andrae’s Kitchen
A quirky local favourite, Andrae serves up his menu of Washington-Mexican cuisine from one of the region’s beloved food trucks, as well as at a gas station convenience store that he converted into his kitchen. www.andraeskitchen.com
Walla Walla shops
Walla Walla Gourmet
A shop featuring artisan meats, cheeses and produce from the region, alongside a choice assortment of local beers and wines. www.wallawallagourmet.com
