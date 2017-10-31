Luxury travel: Top 10 wine hotels in South Africa

Plan your winter escape to one of these luxury hotels in South African wine country and discover unforgettable experiences like dining next to Table Mountain or whale watching in Walker Bay...

All the luxury South Africa hotel recommendations have been taken from existing Decanter.com travel guides, written by the experts.

Stellenbosch

Nearest airport Cape Town International

For an off-the-beaten track option, Majeka House is a stylish owner-managed hotel just outside Stellenbosch, with views of the Helderberg mountains. With just 23 rooms it has an exclusive feel, with its own spa, pool and beautifully designed garden. Designer Etienne Hannekom is behind the eclectic chic of its restaurant Makaron, where chef Lucas Carstens serves up South African specials such as snoek fish and boerenkaas cheese, with a French bistro-style edge. Expert wine pairing is also offered with the menu. Book now

Recommended by South African wine expert and award-winning writer Angela Lloyd.

Coopmanhuijs is listed as a South African National Monument, with a history dating back to 1713. Today it’s been beautifully restored a five-star boutique hotel and spa. he ambience takes you back in time – even the lift travels at a genteel pace– while the rooms with their modern comforts have a Victorian feel. Although situated in the middle of town, surrounded by shops and cafes, a central courtyard with swimming pool provides a quiet retreat. Book now

Recommended by South African wine expert and award-winning writer Angela Lloyd.

No expense is spared at this hilltop winery with its 10 Relais & Chateaux lodges, each including its own plunge pool and sweeping views across Stellenbosch to Table Mountain. You’ll find contemporary art and sculpture, as well as a private cinema and spa. For dining, there’s a choice of two onsite gourmet restaurants, both serving seasonal and locally sourced dishes, alongside wines from the Delaire Graff Estate. Be sure to take in the sparkles at the Graff Diamonds boutique. Book now

Recommended by South African wine expert and award-winning writer Angela Lloyd.

Surrounded by vineyards beneath the Simonsberg mountains, this well-appointed 11-room lodge is a fully working winery just 5km from Stellenbosch. Guests can explore among the vines, or take advantage of a complimentary wine tasting and cellar tour. The L’Avenir winery offers up French varietals like Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc and Chenin Blanc, along with classic South African Pinotage wines. There are local mountain biking and running trails, or you can simply laze by the pool during the day and have a glass of red by the fireside after dark. Book now

Recommended by South African wine expert and award-winning writer Angela Lloyd.

Franschhoek

Nearest airport Cape Town International

This gracious 19th-century manor house lies at the heart of the 50-hectare wine estate and greets the eye as one crosses the (thankfully sound) eponymous bridge. Carefully restored, the three en-suite rooms feature traditional Cape Dutch furniture, wood beam ceilings, pine floors and fireplace. Enjoy your lunch on the deck at Paulina’s restaurant, overlooking the nearby pink-hued mountain ranges of Franschhoek and Wemmershoek. Then take the Franschhoek Wine Tram for a hop-on hop-off tour of the nearby estates. Book now

Recommended by South African wine expert and award-winning writer Angela Lloyd.

Just an hour’s drive from Cape Town, this traditional French Huguenot guesthouse dates back to 1870 and is a local heritage site. The name Avondrood translates to ‘evening red’, supposedly in reference to the stunning reddish sunsets reflected off the Franschhoek mountains, visible beyond the landscaped garden. There’s also a large salt water swimming pool and a jacuzzi, to relax and unwind after a hard day’s wine tasting, which can be arranged for you in Franschhoek as well as neighbouring regions Stellenbosch, Paarl and Constantia. Book now

Recommended by South African wine expert and award-winning writer Angela Lloyd.

Hemel-en-Aarde

Nearest airport Cape Town International

This hilltop hideaway in Hermanus is a small and luxurious five-star hotel overlooking Walker Bay. There are a host of activities on offer here, from wine tasting to whale watching — and even shark cage diving. If you prefer to stick to the sandy bay then there’s beach horse riding, surfing, fishing and mussel-picking. It’s a 90-minute drive from Cape Town, and well-positioned for the Hemel-en-Aarde wine route, as well as the Fernkloof and Walker Bay Nature Reserves. Book now

Recommended by South African wine expert and award-winning writer Angela Lloyd.

Originally built in 1902, The Marine seaside hotel claims it has views so spectacular you can even whale watch from your bedroom window. It’s been renovated by Liz McGrath and now forms one of the three five-star hotels that make up The Collection. Start your day with breakfast in the 1920s outdoor pavilion, before heading off to explore the nearby wineries of Walker Bay, Hemel-en-Aarde and the Elgin Valley. Book now

Recommended by South African wine expert and award-winning writer Angela Lloyd.

Just a 10-minute walk to Onrus beach on the Hemel-en-Aarde coast — the perfect spot for surfing and bodyboarding — M in Onrus is a small local hotel, offering deluxe rooms with South African art on the walls. Or if you’d rather have a home away from home, you can rent a fisherman’s cottage with sea and mountain views. Stop by the local Fisherman’s Village Market where they offer gourmet food and free wine tasting. Book now

Recommended by South African wine expert and award-winning writer Angela Lloyd.

Wellington

Nearest airport Cape Town International

Grand Dédale is a five-star hotel located within the Doolhof Wine Estate, between Bain’s Kloof and the Groenberg Mountain Range in Wellington (50 minutes drive from Cape Town). The hotel is part of the Cape Dutch Manor House, formerly the estate owners’ lavish residence, and is made up of six luxury suites. For more privacy, you can rent a private two-story cottage dating back to 1707. There’s a pool for sun lounging, or you can indulge in one of the estate’s wine activities — including the Wellington wine walk and horse-riding routes. Book now

Recommended as part of Fiona Beckett’s guide to Cape Town Tourism winners.

