I have three days to explore Chile's wine country. Where should I go to visit some good producers along the coast? Patricio Tapia gives Decanter an answer.
Weekend Chile wine tour – ask Decanter
Chris Bourchier, Combe, Oxfordshire asks: I am going to Santiago, Chile on a business trip, and can tack on three days holiday to explore wine country. Where should I go if I want to visit some good producers towards the coast. Could you also recommend some hotels?
Patricio Tapia, for Decanter, replies: For coastal Chilean wines, it is best to start with Casablanca. For a weekend Chile wine tour on the coast, rent a car in Santiago and, in less than 45 minutes, you will be at the heart of the valley. I would combine a large winery such as Veramonte with a smaller, artisanal producer like Kingston – both make very good wines. For lunch, Tanino at Casas del Bosque winery is one of the best restaurants in the area. (The wines are also very good.)
To sleep, you can drive west and in about 20 minutes you’re in the coastal harbour city of Valparaíso. The atmosphere here is unique and there are many small hotels. My favourite is the Zero Hotel, an old house transformed into a small, warm and very well located hotel. From Valparaíso you can also travel to San Antonio Valley, home to some of the best Sauvignon Blancs in South America. Casa Marín, Matetic and Amayna wineries are a must.
Taste: Five great value Chile Sauvignon Blanc wines
Read Peter Richard MW's travel guide to Casablanca and Valparaíso
Read more notes and queries every month in Decanter magazine.
