Celebrate London Wine Week at some of the Decanter experts’ favourite wine bars…

London Wine Week 2017: Where to go

With London Wine Week 2017 about to start on June 5, we’ve taken a look at what some of the top London wine bars, picked by Decanter experts are doing to celebrate…

Enjoy the offers below with a London Wine Week wristband.

London Wine Week: ‘BROSÉ ON HORSEBACK’ – £10

Enjoy a glass of 2013 Kumo To Ame Rose, California, Forlorn Hope – paired with Devils on Horseback.

London Wine Week: Volcano wine erupting – £5 flight



Explore volcanic wines through a terroir-driven flight of wines – a white, rosé and red, from Greece, Italy and Spain.

London Wine Week: Rotter’s favourite food & wine matches – £7 – £12:

Exciting food pairings including Jacques Puffeney Savagnin and Comté cheese for £12, or Haut Fevrie Muscadet matched with Maldon Rock Oyster, £7.

London Wine Week: A taste of Terroirs – £15



Enjoy one of Terroirs’ signature small plates with a glass of specially paired natural wine.

London Wine Week: Sherry and cheese pairing – £10

Enjoy a glass of 22 Ships Palo Cortado Sherry with a piece of Lincolnshire Poacher cheese.

London Wine Week: A taste of 28-50 – £9

Choose a sip and snack pairing of either Mini cheese beef burger, mini pulled pork burger and a glass of Vins Dorrance “Simply Rouge”, Stellenbosch, South Africa; or two cheeses from “La Fromagerie” with Xeres Manzanilla La Guita, Andalucía. (Maddox St location only)

London Wine Week: Grüner and Guac – £10

Enjoy some Seifried Estate, Grüner Veltliner matched with Maria Sabina famous authentic Mexican Guacamole and homemade tortilla chips.

London Wine Week: Bag-in-Box beauties – £5

Time to change any preconceptions about bag in box, with this flight of wines from Vinoteca; three premium wines from Gascony, Provence and Cataluna. (At the Kings Cross, Marylebone and Farringdon branches)

London Wine Week: A trio of Spanish wines – £5

Explore the wines of Spain with a Viognier from La Mancha, a Scandalo from Alicante and a Sherry.

London Wine Week: Food and wine pairings – £6 – £12

A selection of food and wine pairings; the selections vary with each location.

