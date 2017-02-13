Zweigelt, Blaufränkisch and St Laurent lead the charge for Austria's indigenous red varieties...
Austrian reds to try:
Eschenhof Holzer, Zweigelt, Wagram 2015
The fruity characteristics of this grape variety are emphasised by fermenting unusually cold (22-26°C) and slow...
Points
Gernot Heinrich, Blaufränkisch, Burgenland 2013
A pure, uncomplicated Blaufränkisch from one of Austria’s top winemakers. Charmingly floral and elegant raspberry nose...
Points
Taferner, Rubin Carnuntum, Carnuntum 2015
Some tarry, rubbery notes sit alongside vanilla and wild strawberry aromas. The palate offers up flavours of baked strawberry, vanilla…
Points