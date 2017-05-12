Our expert explains everything...

Assyrtiko: oaked or not?

P McGlynn, Edinburgh, asks: I was at a dinner with friends and they served a wine blind before dinner.

I thought it might have been Sauvignon Blanc, but there were definitely toasty, woody notes.

It turned out to be Assyrtiko, which confused me, as I thought it was only unoaked. Are oaked versions becoming more fashionable?

Joanna Simon replies: It was a good guess! The variety’s powerful mineral character, citrus intensity and high acidity could easily be taken for Sauvignon Blanc.

As for oak, most Greek Assyrtikos are unoaked, but fermenting and/or ageing in oak isn’t new.

Two of the Assyrtiko-based wine classifications for Santorini actually prescribe oak ageing: a minimum of 24 months for the sweet Vinsanto and three months for the bone-dry Nykteri, but many of the producers of oaked dry Assyrtiko today don’t use the Nykteri classification.

If anything, oak is being used a little less than a few years ago, or at least more sensitively.

There are still some heavy-handed examples, but far fewer than before.

Applied carefully, oak works well with Assyrtiko: it can add depth and breadth plus toasty flavours that complement Assyrtiko’s piercingly intense flavour profile and high acidity.

Joanna Simon is an award-winning wine writer, speaker, author and judge. For more on Greek Assyrtiko, look out for Joanna Simon’s Expert’s Choice feature in the August issue of Decanter.

Promotion

Read more notes and queries every month in Decanter magazine. Subscribe to the latest issue here

Got a question for Decanter’s experts? Email us: editor@decanter.com or on social media with #askDecanter

More questions answered: