Germany may get the lion's share of praise, but Austria is hot on its heels when it comes to producing world-class Riesling...
Austrian Riesling to try:
Bründlmayer, Riesling Zöbinger Heiligenstein 1ÖTW Alte Reben Reserve, Kamptal 2015
From the natural stone terraced vineyard laid out in the 1920s, these old vines are trained in a 'v' shape,…
Huber, Riesling Auslese, Traisental 2015
This Austrian delight has a lovely sweetness, achieved by harvesting the grapes in mid-November...
Weingut Knoll, Riesling Kabinett, Pfaffenberg, Niederösterreich 2013
This Kabinett style has a fresh lime and rubber nose with just a hint of honey in the background...
Weinhof Waldschütz, Riesling Classic, Kamptal 2015
Green apple and lime aromas are joined by a hint of fragrant rosewater. The palate is lean and crisp, with…
